"MAKNAES TOO BULLYING HER": Internet hilariously reacts as BLACKPINK members coerce Jisoo into buying a new phone

On February 9, 2024, a X account shared that BLACKPINK's Jisoo wanted the home button back, so she switched phones. Reportedly, the Flower singer stated she would return to using her new phone to see whether the other bandmates noticed any change in the picture quality of her selfies. The singer mentioned she wanted to know if they were simply playing pranks on her when she posted pictures to the group chat, and they kept criticizing the quality.

Fans reacted hilariously to the post shared by the X user @blackpinkbabo and commented that the members were "bullying" Jisoo into buying a new phone.

"These girls are ride or die for life": Fans share hilarious tweets to learn Jisoo was reportedly using an iPhone 7 model

The X user @blackpinkbabo claimed that when Jisoo posted a selfie to the BLACKPINK group chat, the other members would respond by teasing her for the dull picture quality.

When Jennie met with the Dior ambassador and clicked some selfies with her before sharing them in the group chat, Lisa and Rosé immediately caught on. The maknae line asked Jennie whether she clicked those pictures using Jisoo's phone. They even joked and told Jennie not to click pictures on the Flower singer's phone.

“You took this with Jisoo unnie’s phone right? Please don’t take it with Jisoo unnie’s phone.” (as posted by @blackpinkbabo)

The BLACKPINK vocalist was apparently stunned by how Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé would instantly know which pictures were taken using the former's phone. As per @blackpinkbabo, the Flower singer then told her fans to look forward to seeing her in HD-quality images soon.

The fandom joked about how the members "bullied" the Flower singer into purchasing a new phone with better camera quality. Other fans noted how close the four stars are to one another, and they hoped that one day the BLACKPINK members would share those group chat selfies, or "selcas."

Meanwhile, the Flower singer attended the 100th anniversary of Cartier's Trinity event on February 8 in Paris. Along with her other distinguished celebutantes, such as GOT7's Jackson Wang, Labyrinth, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.

The Trinity series is well-known for its unique three interlocking bands. In April 2024, the French luxury jeweler will launch its Centenary campaign worldwide, starring Yara Shahidi, Paul Mescal, the BLACKPINK idol, and Jackson Wang. Fans swooned over the elegant black gown and evening look of the BLACKPINK singer and her friendly interaction with Wang.

On February 9, 2024, the Flower singer touched down at the Incheon Airport in Seoul from Paris. Although the BLACKPINK starlet hasn't confirmed if she's joining any other artist management company after parting ways with YG Entertainment, her fans are waiting eagerly for her to drop the ball on it.

Reportedly, the singer is busy with her brand endorsements for Dior, Cartier, Alo Yoga, Dunst, and more. However, she has allegedly joined her brother's new entertainment company, BLISSOO.

