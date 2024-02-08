"Never beating the best girl allegations": Fans react as BLACKPINK Rosé gifts signed gift cards to Blinks who attended RÉCORD & First Love’s event

On February 8, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé made headlines as two of her biggest fansites—RÉCORD (레코드) and First Love—hosted a cinefilm event in Gangnam, Seoul, to honor her birthday. The event featured an exclusive screening of the artist's previous works organized by both fansites to commemorate her impending birthday.

BLACKPINK's main vocalist, Roseanne Park MBE, widely referred to as Rosé celebrates her birthday on February 11. Furthermore, the idol personally signed the gift cards to be handed out to fans who attended the event. This delighted the fandom as they lauded the idol's love and appreciation for her fans on X.

"She's always so grateful and kind": Fans lavish praise on BLACKPINK's Rosé for her gesture

The film screening event by RÉCORD and First Love, Cinestill film.2, was held at 10, Dosan-daero, 45-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. A Twitter account, @blackpinkbabo, mentioned that the On The Ground singer wanted to give BLINKs (her fans) a gift even though the event was to honor her birthday. This small gesture by the singer further warmed the hearts of her fans.

Fans reportedly cheered during the Cinestill film.2 screening, waved their lightsticks and even crooned along. Later on, the BLACKPINK singer sent the gift cards to First Love and RÉCORD through her manager so that they could be given to the fans who came to see the movie.

As reported by the Twitter user, Rosé wrote a note on the back of each gift card and signed the front, which allegedly created a hidden message. The On The Ground singer further wrote notes that said things like "Thank you," "I love you," and "I miss you," which were later distributed to her fans.

Fans rushed to Twitter to express their love and admiration for the singer's kind gesture amidst her busy schedule. This gesture further solidified the bond between the artist and her devoted fans, demonstrating Rosé's gratitude to both her fansites and BLINKs for organizing the screening event in her honor.

Fans expect more significant news as the singer's birthday draws nearer this year. Some of the fans speculated that Rosé might establish her own independent label similar to her bandmates Jennie and Lisa.

On December 24, 2023, Jennie established her own label, ODDATELIER, following the cessation of the quartet's solo contracts with YG Entertainment. After that, Lisa announced the launch of her company, LLOUD, on February 9, 2024.

However, Jisoo is reported to have joined the newly established entertainment company, BLISSOO, which is signed as a subsidiary of her brother's company, Biomom. This led several of Rosé's fans to speculate whether the singer will announce the launch of her independent label soon and if the gift cards have any connection to her future plans.

Last year, on January 28, 2023, the singer of On The Ground celebrated her birthday early in Abu Dhabi during BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour. Encircled by her fellow musicians, friends Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, and many admirers, the vocalist created timeless memories by slicing the cake live at Etihad Park on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

