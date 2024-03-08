“Empowering”: Fans laud as Bangkok Post’s ‘Women of The Year 2024’ selects BLACKPINK’s Lisa as 'TRENDSETTER’ in honor of International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day 2024, an honorable press firm in Thailand recognized Lisa. Bangkok Post (an indigenous Thai newspaper) named BLACKPINK’s Lisa to the “WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2024” list for inspiring all her fellow aspirational Thai youth.

Not only did she receive recognition, but Lisa was also honored with the title of “THE TRENDSETTER” for all the contributions she has made internationally to make her country proud. Though other influential women were recognized along with the BLACKPINK star, a whole article was dedicated to the idol for her contributions.

Expand Tweet

The press firm described her and her work as,

“Lisa embodies the essence of Thai soft power, transcending borders and bridging cultures through her artistry and advocacy.”

Lisa named at the top spot of the list of most influential Women of The Year 2024 by Bangkok Post

The Bangkok Post’s Women of the Year is an annual recognition program that honors outstanding women who have made significant contributions to various fields, including business, politics, social activism, arts and culture, and philanthropy, among others.

The program aims to celebrate the achievements and empower women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, courage, and innovation in their respective fields. The “Women of the Year” award recipients are chosen through a rigorous selection process. They are featured in special profiles and articles in the Bangkok Post newspaper, showcasing their inspiring stories and accomplishments.

Bangkok Post’s WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2024 list included 10 women who have contributed exceptionally in different fields and emerged influential. Along with nine other senior women figures, Lalisa Manobal emerged at the number 1 spot. This news immediately became the top point of discussion in the K-pop town.

Expand Tweet

However, her recognition as “THE TRENDSETTER” by her country’s honorary press firm puts her on the pride map of Thailand. While explaining the reason, the firm listed various factors that contributed to her deserving the title conferred upon her. The singer, recently honored as a Cultural Icon at the Asian Hall of Fame 2023, has become a prominent figure in Thailand and beyond.

According to them, her solo singles LALISA and Money have collectively amassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube, earning her a spot in the Guinness World Records, contributing to her appreciation. She also made history as the first K-pop soloist to win an MTV VMA in the United States.

With an Instagram following of over 100 million, she holds the title of the most-followed K-pop idol on the platform, representing herself amidst the international audience wave. Beyond her music career, Bangkok Post is proud of the idol’s multilingual abilities.

They have aptly mentioned her birthplace, Buri Ram province of Thailand, her mother, Chitthip Brüschweiler, and her stepfather, Marco Brüschweiler, who pushed and supported Lisa towards her passion for K-pop from a young age.

As a dancer, the BLACKPINK star has not only mesmerized audiences but also served as a mentor to aspiring performers worldwide. Her solo endeavors, including her debut single, LALISA, have shattered records and showcased her Thai heritage on a global stage. Her philanthropic efforts, which include donations to aid flood victims in Thailand and initiatives to promote cultural exchange through music, have also highlighted her commitment to giving back to her community.

Fans, who are already aware of her impact, expressed their absolute pride in this achievement by their beloved girl:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Her title, “THE TRENDSETTER,” is heavily based on her journey from a small town in Thailand to global superstardom, inspiring countless young people. As she continues her journey, Bangkok Post and the entire Thai audience recognize the Money singer as a symbol of hope and empowerment, representing the best Thai culture on the world stage.