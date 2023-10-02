"What a nightmare": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa's mom allegedly deletes Instagram account over hate comments about idol's Crazy Horse performance

BLACKPINK's Lisa's mother, Chitthip Brüschweiler, has deactivated her personal Instagram account following the backlash and controversial comments surrounding the LALISA singer's performance at Crazy Horse Paris. For the unversed, Crazy Horse in Paris is one of the city's most renowned cabarets alongside Moulin Rouge.

The establishment was launched by businessman Alain Bernardin in 1951 with BLACKPINK's Lisa becoming the first K-pop idol to headline multiple shows at the renowned cabaret. Some K-pop fans are unhappy with the fact that the idol chose to perform at Crazy Horse Paris, especially when she is not only a popular female idol but also a role model for young, impressionable girls.

Several individuals left hate-filled and derogatory comments on posts on the maknae's mother's account, forcing her to allegedly deactivate/delete it.

A number of fans took to social media after this development and called the situation a "nightmare."

"Seek professional help" - BLACKPINK's Lisa's fans call out individuals for bullying her mother into reportedly deleting her Instagram account

BLACKPINK's Lisa's mother attended her daughter's debut performance at Crazy Horse Paris and cheered for her alongside her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. However, eagle-eyed BLINKs who were aware of her mother's personal Instagram account noticed that it had disappeared after several hate comments came to light. Hence, many now speculate that the account has either been deactivated or deleted.

BLINKs have cited that for the past couple of days, K-pop fans and antis have bombarded the LALISA singer's mother's personal Instagram account with hate-filled and derogatory messages. A section of K-pop fans believe that BLACKPINK's Lisa performing at Crazy Horse Paris is beneath her status as one-fourth of arguably the most popular K-pop girl group in the world.

Fans stated that the Ice Cream singer has many young female fans who idolize her and believe that she not have accepted the offer of performing at Crazy Horse Paris in the first place. BLINKs took to social media and stated that they believe that antis' incessant hateful messages and cyberbullying forced the idol's mother to delete her Instagram account.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK's Lisa's fans speculate that recently an account who goes by the username @jnkobsession leaked private pictures from her mother's Instagram account and shared them publicly, inviting hate-filled and obnoxious comments from antis and K-pop fans.

BLINKs called out the account for subjecting the Whistle singer's family to intense cyberbullying. Fans believe the brutal invasion of her privacy and the hate comments about BLACKPINK's Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance acted as the final nail in the coffin and forced the idol's mom to delete her Instagram account.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's mother cheered for her during her Crazy Horse Paris performance

BLINKs are aware that the idol's mother has single-handedly raised her and is her biggest support system. Hence it comes as no surprise that she flew down to Paris to cheer for her daughter's cabaret performance.

Thai MC Vuthithorn 'Woody' Milintachinda, who also happens to be BLACKPINK's maknae's friend, attended the show alongside the star's mother. He revealed that the diamond maknae, as she is referred to amongst her fans, was always a fan of Crazy Horse Paris and wanted to perform there while she was still in her twenties.

Woody even stated that Lisa's mother not only loved her daughter's performance but also quipped that she expected the performance to be s*xier. She reportedly said:

"I thought it was going to be s*xier than this!"

Meanwhile, BLINKs are excited to see what the future holds for the idol and are eager to see if the LALISA singer continues her contract with YG Entertainment.