"Try harder later": Netizens react as allegedly leaked photo of BLACKPINK's Lisa from the Crazy Horse cabaret surfaces online

In a recent cabaret show held at Crazy Horse Paris, the spotlight was on BLACKPINK's Lisa as she took the stage and left everyone in awe. Crazy Horse Paris is renowned for hosting cabaret dances and performances by celebrities from around the world, making it a remarkable opportunity for Lisa to shine as a solo artist.

The event drew various celebrities, including Lisa's BLACKPINK teammates, Rosé and Jisoo, who attended the show.

It's important to note that the show strictly prohibited any form of personal photography or recording. However, an alleged picture from the show surfaced online and some individuals claimed that the person in the image was Lisa.

This fueled a debate among fans, with some asserting that the woman in the picture was not Lisa, highlighting key differences in their appearance. Others pointed out that the photo might have been taken illegally.

"Doesn't look like her" - Fans react to allegedly leaked picture of BLACKPINK's Lisa at Crazy Horse cabaret

As BLACKPINK's official contract with their agency, YG Entertainment came to an end in August 2023, each member embarked on individual career pursuits, regularly surprising fans with new projects and visuals.

The BLACKPINK star was reportedly seen at Crazy Horse Paris in a wig with bangs as she donned classic cabaret attire. It is important to note that one official photo from the event surfaced online and it featured the idol with the entire dance crew. However, another photo of an individual resembling Lisa began circulating on the internet and caught the attention of fans.

This photo, taken from a distance and appearing somewhat blurry, led many to believe it was Lisa. However, upon closer examination, fans pointed out several differences that suggested otherwise.

Fans noted key distinctions and stated that the color of Lisa's wig was pink, while the woman in the photo sported a lavender or grey wig. Additionally, the outfit worn by the BLACKPINK member was also significantly different from that of the individual in the vial image.

Several netizens took to the comments section of notpannchoa2's post to discuss and speculate about the picture as they tried to unravel the mystery surrounding it.

Lisa, in particular, has enjoyed immense success as a solo artist, with two chart-topping hits, Money and LALISA to her name. Her invitation to perform at Crazy Horse Paris, a venue previously graced by stars like Beyoncé, generated immense excitement. The limited seating capacity of the venue meant that tickets were in high demand, with fans clamoring to watch the idol perform live.

Fans are now excited to see what the future has in store for the idol and can't wait to see what she brings to the table with her next project.