BLACKPINK's Rosé shines as the cover star of DAZED KOREA Spring edition 2024 in collaboration with Rimowa

BLACKPINK's Rosé has again come to light with her appearance for the brand Rimowa in the DAZED KOREA magazine. On April 8, 2024, the social media pages of DAZED KOREA released four photos featuring their most recent photoshoot with the BLACKPINK star. This photoshoot is in collaboration with the German luxury luggage brand Rimowa.

It stems from the collab that officially began in September 2023, when Rosé was announced as the brand ambassador of Rimova. Fans were excited by this announcement as it was a rare kind of ambassadorship program taken up by a K-pop idol.

This photoshoot served for the May 2024 and Spring issue of DAZED KOREA. The standout feature of this shoot was the BLACKPINK star's curled-up hair, a look she had never donned before.

BLACKPINK's Rosé shines for Rimowa and DAZED KOREA

Rimowa is a German luxury luggage manufacturer known for its high-quality suitcases, bags, and travel accessories. Established in 1898, Rimowa has a long history of craftsmanship and innovation in the travel industry. The brand is famous for its aluminum suitcases with distinctive grooves and its commitment to durability, functionality, and timeless design.

Over the years, Rimowa has become synonymous with luxury travel and is favored by discerning travelers around the world. On September 8, 2024, they announced BLACKPINK's Rosé as their global brand ambassador. They already represent ambassadors like F1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Fans almost could not recognize the singer in her most recent collaborative venture. Her extensively permed/curled hair became the focal point of a new photoshoot that she did for DAZED KOREA. Four new photos were released by DAZED KOREA with the caption,

"THE COVER FOR SPRING EDITION ISSUE."

This particular edition is also reportedly named as,

"The Art of ROSÉ, the Way of ROSÉ, and the Future of ROSÉ."

Out of the four photos, two photos featured Rosé in a white co-ord set, comprised of a silk-sleeved crop top and a short skirt. The effects around the photoshoot are pinkish, making her hair look rosy blonde. She also poses with a pink luggage bag. One is a close-up shot, and another is a far shot with her wearing a white tank top, a silver leather skirt, a black leather jacket, and white sneakers with two luggage bags fashioned next to her.

The names of the main crew involved in this shoot were also revealed, respectively. They are:

Text - Guiom Lee

Photography - Go Won-tae

Editor - Oh Yu-ra

Fashion - Yun Ae-ri

Art - Song Yu-li

Hair - Lee Seon-yeong

Makeup - Lee Myung-sun

Nail - Park Eun-kyung

Set - Lee Na-kyug

Assistant - Han Min-wook

She has even attended the brand's events, like their 125th anniversary exhibition party in New York. She also inaugurated one of their other events by cutting the ribbon alongside their CEO, Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert. The event was the Seit 1898 exhibition opening party.

However, this is not Rosé's first appearance in the DAZED KOREA magazine, as she has been the face of their magazine covers quite a few times. This is the first news from the On The Ground singer for April 2024, as she was all over the internet in March. She made multiple appearances at the Oscar parties, such as Vanity Fair's pre-Oscars and an exclusive post-Oscars event hosted by singer Madonna.

The BLACKPINK member's most recent participation was in singing the title/signal song of the upcoming idol survival show, I-LAND 2. She has graced the song with her vocals, which is also sung by the 24 contestants of the show.