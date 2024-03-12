“Will always be THAT girl”: Fans hype BLACKPINK’s Rosé as she attends Madonna’s VIP ultra-exclusive invites-only Oscar event

Rosé of BLACKPINK has been going around in the Oscars circle for a few days now and fans are here for it. After gracing both the pre-Oscars and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, she received another prestigious invitation, and this time to an ultra-exclusive VIP party hosted by Madonna in Los Angeles.

Madonna has a longstanding tradition of hosting after-parties for decades, drawing a selected list of esteemed international cinema dignitaries who are personally invited by her. The event is renowned for its exclusivity, with strict no-camera policies and a limited guest list consisting of only a few handpicked individuals.

For K-pop fans, especially BLINKS, Rosé's invitation to Madonna's party was a historic moment. The news spread among netizens after a picture was posted on Instagram by model Stella Maxwell, which featured four women, including the BLACKPINK member, in a selfie. This glimpse into her presence at such an elite gathering added to the excitement surrounding her Oscars experience.

BLACKPINK's Rosé was invited to Madonna's exclusive VIP Oscars event, 'The Party'

Madonna's VIP ultra-exclusive invites-only event, known simply as 'The Party,' is one of the most sought-after gatherings during Oscar season. Held annually on the night of the Academy Awards, 'The Party' is renowned for its luxury, star-studded guest list, and extravagant entertainment.

Hosted by Madonna, the iconic pop sensation, 'The Party' is held in secrecy, with only a select few receiving invitations. The guest list typically includes Hollywood A-listers. The venue for 'The Party' this year was the Hollywood Hills Home of Guy Oseary, who co-hosted the party with Madonna. Furthermore, the event was sponsored by Gucci and Salesforce.

What sets 'The Party' apart is its ultra-exclusive nature, with Madonna personally curating the guest list to ensure a high level of prestige and exclusivity.

In the list of these exclusive celebrities, emerged one and only K-pop idol who was invited, BLACKPINK’s Rosé. As events from this party are not recorded by the attendees themselves it was hard for the fandom to know that she attended this party. However, all thanks to Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, who posted a selfie of a postcard featuring four women. This included herself, Charlotte Dalessio, Charlotte Lawrence, and Rosé.

As soon as this photo was discovered by the fans, they began preaching about the BLACKPINK star's growing influence even in Hollywood. Getting invited to such an exclusive party was a huge deal for someone like the idol herself, as she does not have any prior experience in the field of cinema.

However, her invitation to this party speaks volumes about the impact BLACKPINK as a group has had on the international scene.

Fans proudly commented about the singer’s attendance:

While details about 'The Party' are closely guarded, it is widely regarded as one of the most coveted invitations during Oscar season. Fans are, however, loving this phase of all the BLACKPINK members, where they are enjoying their individual artistic freedom to the fullest.