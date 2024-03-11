Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift manage to evade spotlight as they swing by exclusive Oscars afterparty: Report

Taylor Swift just wrapped up the latest leg of "The Eras" tour in Singapore this past weekend. Fans were watching Sunday night's Oscars to see if she would attend as she did receive an invite. Fans then kept looking for updates about a possible sighting and her and Travis Kelce at one of the coveted post-Oscar parties.

Now, fans are getting word that the couple did fly from Singapore back to the United States this weekend. They attended an exclusive Oscars party, simply referred to as "The Party," hosted by Madonna. It was the 16th year "The Party" has been held, and not only did it take place at talent manager Guy Oseary's home, but it was sponsored by Gucci.

The very private and exclusive after-party in the Hollywood Hills has a strict policy of not allowing cameras. There isn't any photo evidence of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arriving at the party. However, British Vogue and photographer JR were allowed inside the exclusive party and confirmed the couple did attend.

All attendees at "The Party" received customized Gucci duffle bags as a show of thanks for attending the party.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a date night in Singapore

Travis Kelce visited Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia just a few weeks ago. Last week, after his older brother Jason Kelce officially retired from the National Football League, he jetted off to Singapore.

This time, he attended two of Swift's concerts and was seen sitting in a box at the National Stadium with friends. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted by fans singing and dancing to some of his favorite songs and thoroughly enjoying himself.

After the fifth of her six shows in Singapore, the couple enjoyed a date night at an upscale Japanese restaurant and sushi bar called Koma Singapore in Marina Bay Sands.

The couple was spotted by other restaurant-goers while sitting in the corner. Swift apparently became a fan of the restaurant during her time in Singapore, as she was spotted dining there with some friends a few days before Travis Kelce arrived in town.