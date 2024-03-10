Spotted: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy romantic downtime at upscale Japanese restaurant in Singapore 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most amid their busy schedules.

Together for months, Swift and Kelce have been turning heads with their many appearances. Fans continue to support the two, including their dates and other events.

This week, Travis Kelce headed to Singapore to support Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour. With the Super Bowl and 2023 NFL season wrapped up, Kelce has been stepping up his game as he attends Swift's concerts with her.

The couple was also in Australia, where they went on a zoo date.

In Singapore, Kelce and Swift stepped out for some Japanese cuisine. Per reports and photos shared, they were spotted at Koma, an upscale restaurant that offers a sushi bar with a modern twist to traditional Japanese cuisine.

Kelce was seen wearing a white shirt, while Swift matched in a floral white dress. Though Swift clearly had an outfit change, Kelce was donning the same outfit he wore to her concert earlier.

Taylor Swift often acknowledges Kelce at her concerts, changing lyrics of her song to 'karma is a guy on the Chiefs' whenever the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in attendance.

Kelce is seen grooving to her music while also wearing the often-seen friendship bracelets.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share adorable kiss as singer wraps up Eras Tour show

Along with Swift changing her song lyrics, the couple have made it a point to embrace after the show.

Travis Kelce waits for the Blank Space singer and the two share a small kiss before she heads backstage.

Previously, Swift attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl and during the playoffs and the regular season. Despite fans complaining of increased media time for the pair, Swift and Kelce remain focused on supporting each other.

Speaking to TIME in December, Swift said:

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."