WATCH: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift share adorable kiss as pop singer wraps up Eras Tour show in Singapore

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jetted to Singapore this week to catch the latest stop on Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour. The reigning Super Bowl winner was spotted by fans at the Singapore National Stadium during Swift's fifth night at the venue.

The Grammy-winning singer once again changed the words to her hit single "Karma," referring to him as the "guy on the Chiefs," much to the excitement of the fans in the stands.

Afterward, Swifties caught a glimpse of Travis Kelce waiting for Taylor Swift backstage. The video, which has since made its way around social media, shows the singer running into his arms for a post-concert embrace.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was also spotted by fans dancing along with his friends to many of Swift's hit songs.

Instead of the typical VIP tent Travis Kelce was seated in a box at the stadium, high above the legions of fans in attendance. This trip to Singapore comes just days after he was in Philadelphia to attend his brother Jason Kelce's retirement announcement.

Travis Kelce discussed media presence during trip to Australia

Travis Kelce's trip to Singapore comes just two weeks after he visited Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia during the previous leg of her tour. On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the tight end spoke about his short trip to Sydney and their visit to the Australia Zoo.

He and his older brother Jason Kelce, discussed the increased media attention and the helicopters capturing his and Taylor Swift's every move.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around. Yeah, they helicoptered us—well not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

He also went on to talk about their trip to the Australia Zoo and the amazing animal encounters that they experienced. The Chiefs tight end also gave a shoutout to the Swifties in Sydney for their excitement and energy throughout the concert, something that he was very impressed with.