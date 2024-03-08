WATCH: Travis Kelce and friends dance it out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Singapore's National Stadium 

Travis Kelce's presence at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has become a point of excitement for fans. The couple has been immensely supportive of each other's careers, with Swift throwing fans for a loop by attending a Kansas City Chiefs game first in 2023.

This month, Kelce flew to Singapore for her Eras Tour concert. Not only did fans spot the Super Bowl-winning tight end at the National Stadium, but they also saw him dancing as Swift performed.

Kelce was in a balcony-like area, wearing a white shirt, while his friends enjoyed the concert with him.

Kelce and his friends enjoyed the music, dancing in their secluded section as fans continued to enjoy the concert.

Kelce's friend, Harry Clark, also shared a few IG stories before the concert began. In fact, Clark even wore a few friendship bands that are often passed around at Taylor Swift's concerts.

Clark also thanked people for getting him ready for the concert:

Travis Kelce's friends arrive with Chiefs star for Taylor Swift's concert show in Singapore

After the 2023–24 NFL season, Kelce has been visiting Swift as she tours the world for her performance. He previously flew to Sydney, where the couple had a beautiful zoo date.