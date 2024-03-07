Travis Kelce touches down in Singapore ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance took the world by a whirlwind when the pop singer showed up at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September. The two stars have been dating for months, often photographed or videoed when out for a date or at concerts or games.

When the NFL 2023 season was ongoing, Swift was the one flying in for Travis Kelce's games.

However, with the season wrapped up with another title in Kansas City's bag, the tight end now has time to fly in to support Swift. According to recent reports, Kelce (and his group of friends) has landed in Singapore for her Eras Tour shows.

While Kelce has yet to post anything from Singapore, his manager took to X to mention Singapore:

Kelce's friend, Harry Clark, also shared a snap of Singapore's skyline on his IG story.

Last month, Kelce flew to Sydney for Swift's show in Australia. The Super Bowl champion attended the concert, even interacting with Swifties at the venue. Of course, their adorable zoo date stole the limelight.

Kelce spoke about the date while on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason.

“They helicoptered us," Travis Kelce said. "Well, not us. Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are there to support each other

While most fans are excited about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, many NFL fans have questioned the increased media coverage. Many even dubbed their relationship as PR, connecting their motives to politics and business.

In a conversation with Time magazine, Swift spoke about their moments together, revealing that they are just happy to support each other.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves," Swift said. "We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Though their time together raises countless privacy concerns, the new power couple is attempting to date publicly while trying to protect their personal life.