"Taylor’s the best": Travis Kelce breaks down viral Sydney zoo date ahead of pop singer's Eras Tour show in Singapore

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went on a date to the zoo in Sydney, where cameras caught just about everything they did. There was a lot of media coverage of their day, as there tends to be for anything Swift does. In fact, this time, the star tight end said those trying to capture footage went above and beyond.

Kelce said via the "New Heights" podcast:

"All the exotic animals and it was fun, man. There were full on helicopters flying around. Yeah, they helicoptered us. Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor's the biggest and the best thing possible. I'll tell you what, though. The kangaroos are pretty sweet. Got to see a red panda up close and personal."

Now Kelce is following his partner down to Singapore. The pop star has a leg of her Eras Tour there, and he's going to be in the stands once again. He's been to multiple shows of hers at this point and will likely support her at several more.

The pair have quickly become the most iconic relationship in a long time, with the Kansas City Chiefs star learning all the time about the lengths people will go to for videos and pictures of his girlfriend. He seems to be taking it all in stride, though.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are on top of the world

If the helicopter brigade wasn't proof, there's ample evidence that this celebrity couple has all eyes on them. For starters, Travis Kelce just won the Super Bowl, turning in the best-receiving effort his team saw.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are winning right now

That makes him one of the most popular and prominent athletes of the moment. Not to be outdone, but Taylor Swift has an album coming in less than two months, which is sure to smash records.

She's also riding the high of her recent Grammy wins. She most notably won Album of the Year for "Midnights," so she's riding high. This comes in the middle of one of the most successful musical touring acts of all time, so everything she touches right now is instantly turning to gold.