Travis Kelce's family has 'fully embraced' Taylor Swift as power couple enjoy 'honeymoon phase': Us Weekly Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been at the center of attention since the pop singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24. The two stars went public with their relationship, causing fans to spiral into chaos as they shared clips and photos of Swift at the game.

Since then, Swift has been at multiple Chiefs games, while Travis Kelce has now begun visiting Swift at her various Eras Tour stops during the offseason.

Of course, rumors have been circulating about a potential marriage and many well-wishers hope the couple eventually ties the knot.

As per a Us Weekly source, the couple is serious about their relationship while making sure not to rush any decisions. Furthermore, Swift seems to have integrated herself with the Kelce family:

“Taylor has really been integrated into the family. They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her,” the source told Us Weekly.

Of course, they also mentioned Kelce's multiple trips to Swift's concert venues.

“Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase and the relationship is serious. They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step.

“Travis is going the extra mile to make sure he is showing support for Taylor during his off time. He is so happy he can be there for her, and show up for her even during the international leg of her tour."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned heads with their dinner date in Singapore

After their cute zoo date in Australia, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen enjoying some downtime in Singapore. Kelce flew in for her concert, and the couple went out for a romantic dinner date.

The pair was spotted at Koma, an upscale restaurant in Singapore that offers a sushi bar and a modern twist to Japanese cuisine. Walking hand in hand, Kelce wore a white shirt to the concert earlier, while Swift wore a white dress and heels.

Furthermore, fans have grown excited for Kelce's concert appearances.

Swift often acknowledges Travis Kelce in the audience, changing her song lyrics to 'Karma is a guy on the Chiefs' to welcome the Kansas City tight end.

As there's still time for the 2024 NFL season to begin, one can expect more Travis-Taylor content as he flies around the globe to attend Swift's Eras Tour shows.