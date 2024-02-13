Taylor Swift got Kanye West kicked out of Super Bowl 58 for buying seats in front of her suite, claims ex-Jets WR

  • home icon
By Lance Fernandez
Modified Feb 13, 2024 03:18 GMT
Taylor Swift has tremendously impacted her supporters, as proven by her sold-out concerts during her Eras Tour. Her influence has led to multi-platinum records, and her voice has motivated millions to act. But as her effect takes center stage in the National Football League, former wide receiver Brandon Marshall has claimed that Swift wielded her sway to have Kanye West removed from Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11.

In a video uploaded to the I AM ATHLETE Twitter account, Marshall said:

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth. So anytime they were going to be showing Katy Perry, Kanye face was going to be there. Oh my bad. In front of Taylor Swift’s booth.”
“Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She boom boom makes a call to everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium... He was trying to leverage her celebrity. Now you gotta go back to the beef. You know, him cutting her off. Beyonce should have won it... But that’s what he tried to do. He tried to sit in front of Taylor Swift.”

The feud between Swift and West started at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when the hip-hop artist interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for the Best Female Video award. West took the microphone and said, “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time.”

