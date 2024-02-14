Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting: Scary scenes emerge after gunshots near Union Station, several people left injured, two arrested

After the Kansas City Chiefs players gave speeches at the Super Bowl parade, reports emerged about gunshots being fired near the Union Station.

Further details are not available at the moment but as per Chiefs insider Harold R. Kuntz, one person was carried off the stretcher.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas City police have asked the people to leave the area as the investigation is going around the situation.

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Police Department is still working to determine the number of victims caused by the situation. As a result, they have kept people inside the Union Station and will release them once the situation is safe.

#Update: The police is releasing everyone from the Union Station now.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing story and more details will be added to it once they become available.

Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting: Were there any casualties?

As per NFL insider Ari Meirov, multiple people were struck and two armed people have been taken into custody.

Expand Tweet

The KC police have asked people to vacate the area so that help can be provided to victims. Moreover, they have asked the witnesses to go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main for assistance.

Expand Tweet

#Update: As per FOX4KC's Jana Calkins, approximately eight to nine people are injured and one of them is in critical condition after the shooting.

#Update 2: 10 people are confirmed to be the victims of the shooting and they are being treated at the Children's Mercy Hospital.

Expand Tweet

Nick Wright and Fox Sports' First Things First crew were also at the parade to film today's show. As per Wright, everyone is safe, he said:

"The entire FS1 team at the parade in KC is safe and accounted for. I’m absolutely heartbroken for everyone that this happened."

Expand Tweet

Chiefs star linebacker Drue Tranquill shared a message on X formerly known as Twitter after the shooting took place. He asked the fans to pray for all the victims and said:

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Expand Tweet