Fans swoon over Blackpink Rose Sulwhasoo campaign: “Goddess in real life”

The Blackpink Rose Sulwhasoo campaign recently launched its new lip care line with two new products - Glowing Lip Balm and Perfecting Lip Color from the brand.

The brand Sulwhasoo came in collaboration with Rose for the new lip care category on February 20, 2024.

The lip balm introduced by the brand is aimed at reducing fine lines on her lips. The perfecting lip color helps provide a refreshing finish with a clear color and is not sticky in the formulation.

Fan reactions on Blackpink Rose Sulwhasoo campaign (Image via Instagram/@sulwhasoo.official)

Her fans thought she looked "overwhelmingly gorgeous" in the Blackpink Rose Sulwhasoo campaign as they showered her social media platforms with overwhelming responses.

For those unversed, Sulwhasoo is a Korean beauty brand. As per their official website, Sulwhasoo treats the problem at its source by examining the underlying reasons for skin aging closely.

"I am in love with she’s beauty": Fans complimented BlackPink Rose Sulwhasoo campaign look

Fans were in awe of the Blackpink Rose Sulwhasoo campaign look. They quoted that they were in love with her "beauty" in the commercial campaign.

Fan reactions on Blackpink Sulwahsoo campaign (Image via Instagram/@sulwhasoo.official)

Rose became the global ambassador of Sulwhasoo on March 29, 2023. For the Blackpink Rose Sulwhasoo campaign, the K-pop star went with an all-white ensemble. She wore a strapless dress with her ash blond hair. She looked pure and angelic with the entire white aesthetic.

Since Sulwhasoo is a skincare brand, Blackpink Rose went with a dewy and radiant complexion for her face. She went with a hydrating non-comedogenic foundation that made her skin look healthy and hydrated.

For her eyes, Rose went with subtle eye makeup to help her skin and lips pop up in the frame. She wore a light shimmer on her eyelids to highlight them. She added a light coat of mascara and a thin liquid eyeliner to make her eyes appear more big.

She added a touch of Sulwhasoo's new perfecting lip color and new glowy and hydrating lip balm. These made the lips look hydrated and moisturized.

Social media platforms were filled with positive comments related to the Blackpink Sulwhasoo campaign look. Her fresh hair color also received a lot of appreciation. Fans commented that she looked "so charming" and a "pretty woman" on the brand's official account.

Fan reactions on Blackpink Rose Sulwahsoo campaign look (Image via SportsKeeda)

In other news, Sulwahsoo shared pictorials on January 11, 2024, showcasing their new collection - The Ultimate S Collection. Rose was the face of the campaign. From January 11 to January 17, 2024, the luxury Korean skincare brand shared various photos and short clips of Rose posing with the new products from the collection.