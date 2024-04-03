BLACKPINK’s Lisa gives fans a sneak peek of another luxury car: A complete list of collection revealed so far

As visible through her Instagram posts, BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently celebrated her 27th birthday in full swing with an extravagant party filled with Thai celebrities and her friends. She adorned herself in various luxurious accessories at this party and provided a visual treat to fans in the form of several photos from the event. For her 27th birthday, she even released a separate vlog featuring her whereabouts from the day and the preparations leading up to her party.

In the vlog, a particular item caught the eyes of fans. The video showcased a car, and this car was the Mercedes-Benz G63 Mansory White. Though fans are already aware that she owns a few luxury cars, seeing two luxury cars that belong to her back-to-back was a surprise.

After the birthday vlog feature on April 3, 2024, she gave fans a glimpse of another car. In this image, one tote bag featuring the logo of her entertainment company, LLOUD, was hung on the backside of the car. Fans were shocked to see another car and researched the exact model.

Fans learned that it was yet another luxury car. More precisely, a Ferrari 812 GTS ‘MANSORY STALLONE. They even shared numerous pictures of the car and the car’s model over the internet, gushing over the BLACKPINK star’s love for cars and her opulent collection.

BLACKPINK's Lisa gives a glimpse of another luxury car in her recent Instagram story

After Lisa posted the story by April 3, 2024, it became confirmed news that she undoubtedly owns more than five cars. All these cars belong to luxury companies, confirmed by the fans from their names and models.

This Instagram story was deemed to be genius as it served multiple purposes. With this story, Lisa gave fans a sneak peak into the limited edition merchandise of her brand, LLOUD, as well as one of her cars that fans haven't seen before. They thought of this to be a great strategy to advertise her business and get fans excited by showcasing something new.

After the research on Lisa's new car concluded that it is reportedly a Ferrari car, they even released the specifications of this car, saying,

“The performance reaches out massive 830 HP and 740Nm with a top speed of 345 km/h and accelerates from a standstill to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds.”

Fans have also reported the cost of this car to be a whopping $1 million.

The reported list of cars that Lisa now owns can be given as follows:

Lamborghini Aventador

Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls Royce Ghost

Ferrari Mansory

Mercedes G-Wagon

There might be more names in this list, even ones that the K-pop idol has yet to reveal. However, they haven’t been confirmed by official sources.

In her birthday vlog, Lisa took fans on a tour around her luxurious home as well as her boxy Mercedes car. Seeing her as a car enthusiast came as a delight to fans, especially fans who are also car enthusiasts. It was also reported by fans that the car might be a limited edition, and if their research is correct, there are only ten units of that particular model in the entire world.

The price of the car is estimated to be KRW 300 million or $224,000. With these estimated statistics, there is no doubt that BLACKPINK's Lisa is a big-time car enthusiast as well as one of the wealthiest K-pop idols in the industry.