“SO EXCITED FOR THIS”: Fans over the moon as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu & ENHYPEN’s Jungwon & Ni-ki reported to attend Bulgari Seoul event

Bulgari, the renowned jewelry brand, is set to launch a new store in Seoul, South Korea, causing a buzz among K-pop enthusiasts. Expected to be graced by esteemed Korean artists, the launch on March 14, 2024, promises a star-studded attendance. Among the reported ambassadors attending are Mingyu from SEVENTEEN, Lisa from BLACKPINK, and two members from ENHYPEN, Ni-ki and Jungwon.

The CEO, JC Babin himself, confirmed the event via Instagram, with an anticipated turnout of approximately 1000 celebrities worldwide. This upscale affair is set to draw attention to its luxurious offerings and gathering of international luminaries.

"PRAYING FOR A PHOTO THIS TIME," BLACKPINK's Lisa, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ENHYPEN's Ni-ki and Jungwon set to cross paths at the upcoming Bulgari event

Bulgari is on an expansion spree, with plans to open numerous stores across the globe. Among its latest ventures is the grand launch of Bulgari Studio in South Korea. Scheduled for March 14 at 8 pm KST, the event will take place at Theatre des Lumieres, Walkerhill-ro, Gwangjang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, South Korea. Guests are expected to adhere to a dress code for cocktail attire.

This launch event promises to be spectacular, attracting artists from various parts of the world. Notably, three K-pop sensations, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, and ENHYPEN’s leader Jungwon and maknae Ni-ki, are slated to attend. The prospect of these beloved idols converging at the same event has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

While these celebrities have graced Bulgari events individually in the past, they have yet to cross paths or interact directly. Consequently, fans have been eagerly anticipating the possibility of witnessing their idols engage with one another firsthand for the very first time.

The CEO of Bulgari teased this star-studded affair by sharing images of Lisa on his personal Instagram account, hinting at her role as the main guest. Fans speculate that Lisa may prolong her stay at the event this time, especially considering her departure from YG Entertainment.

In addition to the K-pop luminaries, the guest list boasts an array of esteemed personalities from various fields. Korean actors such as Lee Seo-Jin, Shin Hyun-ji, Kim Ji-won, Lee Jong-suk, Kim Ji-hun, Kim Hye-jin, and Hong Jin-kyung are expected to grace the occasion.

Renowned Korean dancer Lip J and sportsperson Lim Sung-jin will also attend. Furthermore, Japanese model Hikari Mori, actor Tomohisa Yamashita, Shienna Cinnamon, and Angga Yunanda from Indonesia, will add to the international flair of the event. With such an illustrious guest list, the Bulgari Studio launch is expected to be an unforgettable affair.