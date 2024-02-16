“This remake means so much”: ENHYPEN receives praise for their cover of Bang PD’s first approved BTS rearrangement, ‘I NEED U’

Recently, BTS' iconic track, I Need U, received an official cover by their junior group ENHYPEN, which was released on February 16, 2024, across major music streaming platforms like Spotify. What makes this cover particularly significant is that it received self-approval from Bang PD, the influential figure behind both groups' entertainment company, BIGHIT Entertainment.

It has been observed that Bang PD had previously refrained from allowing any other artist to cover a BTS song officially, making this the first instance of such approval within the company.

Reports also suggest that Bang PD was directly involved in the rearrangement of the song, emphasizing his support for the project. News of this milestone was widely covered by the South Korean media outlet Naver.

The young septet brought their own artistic flair to the track by altering its musical composition. Many enthusiasts have praised the group for their unique interpretation, noting how it offers a fresh perspective on the original song and presents it in a completely different light.

"COVER OF THE YEAR" - ENHYPEN covers BTS' I NEED U with their own twist

ENHYPEN had been teasing the news of their cover of BTS’ I NEED U for some time, building anticipation among fans. The news of these young artists covering a song by their seniors sparked excitement. Especially because it was released on February 16 as part of the K-Pop ON! playlist in honor of Valentine’s Day, under the theme of “First Crush.”

Shortly after the announcement, it was revealed that ENHYPEN’s cover would have a unique twist compared to the original. Departing from the original tone of heartbreak and deep emotions, the group infused their rendition with dynamic and smooth beats.

"ENHYPEN is releasing their remake of ‘HYBE Grand Seniors’ BTS’ hit song ‘I Need U’ on February 16 at 1PM KST. Instead of the original song’s electronic synthesizer sound, ENHYPEN showed their own sweet sensibility through a calm acoustic instrument." ~Naver

The release generated considerable buzz, marking the first time a K-pop group officially covered a BTS song. The fact that the song was now available on streaming platforms under ENHYPEN’s name was a massive milestone for the group.

Fans lauded the members' vocal performances, particularly their harmonization during the chorus. The group's decision to cover such an influential song was applauded, showcasing their artistic ambition and confidence.

In an interview with NME, all seven members shared their thoughts on the song and how they came across it. Leader Jungwon said:

“We decided to remake ‘I Need U’ for three reasons. It was meaningful because it was the beginning of BTS’ ‘Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ album series, and because some of us performed this particular piece during I-LAND. We also all listened to this song all the time.”

Member Jake added:

“I feel like this is something we really haven’t performed a lot, so I feel like it’s going to be something new for our fans to enjoy.”

Securing Bang Si-hyuk’s approval for the cover was quite an accomplishment for ENHYPEN, representing their growth and increasing recognition in the industry. With each milestone, the group continues to attract millions of fans worldwide.

