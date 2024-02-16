"THE TRUTH ONLY": Fans euphoric as BTS Namjoon's billboard titled 'The Philosopher Who Raps' hangs at the Jamsil Lotte World Mall in Seoul

BTS frontman Kim Namjoon, known by his stage name RM, garnered attention when an X user (@mhereonlyforbts) shared a picture of the star on the platform. According to the post, a huge billboard featuring the Indigo rapper-songwriter was showcased at the Jamsil Lotte World Mall in Seoul from February 14 to February 16, 2024. The billboard displayed Namjoon's image along with the title "The Philosopher Who Raps."

Fans expressed their pride as the post quickly spread across the internet, celebrating the BTS leader's presence at the Jamsil Lotte World Mall.

Kim Namjoon is an accomplished songwriter, producer, rapper, and one of the seven BTS members to be appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy for future generations and culture. He also delivered an immensely moving speech at the 2018 summit Generation Unlimited, at the UN General Assembly. Previously, he became the world's highest-charting Asian performer, with his album mono boasting over 120 #1 singles.

"FATHER CARRYING THE MUSIC INDUSTRY": Fans cheer as Namjoon gets aptly titled as a "philosopher"

Namjoon, aka RM, started writing songs at a young age, putting lyrics under pieces of paper in his workbooks, and practicing rap by hiding it from his parents. In his solo single Voice, RM discusses being a brilliant student who aspired and dreamed of nothing more than to perform. Remarkably, he now has over 218 composition credits with the Korean Music Copyrights Association, making him the youngest Korean musician to achieve this feat.

BTS RM's impeccable range in crafting songs was further highlighted when the idol image and song were exhibited in the prominent artist Lee Dong-jae's show Icon, Light, and Narrative at Peyto Gallery in South Korea on January 27, 2024. On January 25, Sports Seoul stated that the artist displayed the BTS idol's track Voice from his mixtape RM.

Despite serving in the South Korean military since December 11, 2023, the Indigo singer has been a topic of reverence in the global music industry, fashion, and even the art world. Namjoon has always been hailed for his writing prowess, which involves a lot of wordplay, metaphors, and the self-reflective yet paradoxical realities of the world.

The BTS rapper and songwriter compares Whalien 52 to the world's loneliest whale, which is famous for having a 52 Hz calling frequency. The song, both cinematically and poetically, represents BTS' calling, which could only be heard by the ARMYs. Then, in Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, RM speaks of their fans' affection for them, singing, "With the wings of Icarus, let me not fly towards the sun but you."

The singer has garnered international acclaim for his penmanship and weaving words into the complexities of a musical symphony, resulting in a song that resonates with people of all ages, castes, and races. Thus, when the BTS ARMY saw the enormous billboard in the Lotte Mall on February 14, 2024, they were overjoyed and filled with pride.

Fans took to social media platform X to celebrate Namjoon's presence and dubbed him the "Father of K-Pop." Many fans expressed how well the title fits the BTS megastar and how it gave them "goosebumps."

Kim Namjoon of BTS is presently performing his obligatory 18 months of military duty and is expected to return in June 2025.

