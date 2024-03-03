“Both are lucky to have each other”: Fans admire Lee Jong-suk attending girlfriend IU’s 'H.E.R.' concert in Seoul

IU kicked off her ninth world concert tour, 'H.E.R.,' on March 2, 2024, with an exciting development for fans to note. During the inaugural show in Seoul, her boyfriend, Lee Jong-suk, was spotted in attendance, showing his support for her.

This sighting silenced doubts about the status of the star and Jong-suk's relationship, which had been publicly confirmed a couple of years prior.

Amid speculation due to their absence from public outings together, Jong-suk's presence at the concert reaffirmed their bond.

Accompanied by fellow actor Shin Jae-ha, Jong-suk's appearance was confirmed by fans, who shared updates on Twitter from the concert venue. This gesture not only delighted IU's supporters but also served as a heartwarming display of solidarity between the couple.

"MY FAV COUPLE" - Lee Jong-suk shows up at IU's Seoul concert

On December 31, 2022, Dispatch reported the news of actor Lee Jong-suk and K-pop icon IU being in a relationship for four months. Their blossoming romance, initially unveiled by the media outlet, raised eyebrows and prompted intrigue among fans.

Interestingly, despite the revelation being relatively recent, Jong-suk and the Love Wins All singer were not unfamiliar with each other before their romantic involvement.

They had previously co-hosted shows together, fostering a sense of familiarity that laid the foundation for their relationship. Their journey from acquaintances to partners has been likened to an "enemies to lovers" tale, with Jong-suk acknowledging IU's support during "turbulent" times in his life.

Following the release of her and BTS' V's collaborative music video, Love wins all, anticipation among fans grew for Jong-suk's public appearance alongside his girlfriend. However, the female singer's subsequent unofficial hiatus from the spotlight left fans longing for sightings of the couple together, especially after they had previously been spotted on numerous dates by news outlets.

Amid rumors and speculations about their relationship status, Jong-suk dispelled any doubts by attending IU's latest career event, her world tour, 'H.E.R.' Accompanied by fellow actor Shin Jae-ha, Jong-suk made an appearance, showing support for his girlfriend.

His choice of attire was a checked shirt, cap, and baggy pants. Meanwhile, fans were quick to dub him a "supportive boyfriend," lauding his public display of affection and support.

Moreover, Jong-suk's presence at the concert venue, confirmed by fans who witnessed his exit, further cemented their relationship status. His attendance also served as a heartwarming moment for supporters of their relationship.

In addition to Jong-suk, several other notable K-pop artists graced this 'H.E.R.' world tour event, including NewJeans, RIIZE, EXO's D.O, Park Solmi, Yoo Inna, Yoo Jae Suk, Shin Jaeha, Lee Joo-young, Yang Se-chan, Park Myung-soo, Park Eun-bin, Oh Nara, Park Solmi, Aespa's Winter, Kang Mina, Choi Yoo-Jung, Son Seongyoon, Heize, Moon So-ri, Uhm Tae Hwa, and some more.

Their presence alongside Jong-suk underscored the significance of IU's concert as a gathering of esteemed figures from the entertainment industry.