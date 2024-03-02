"Taejun and Jihye got their happy ending": Fans ecstatic as IU unveils an alternate ending for 'Love wins all' MV ft Taehyung at world tour concert

On March 2, 2024, the South Korean singer IU displayed an alternate ending for the Love wins all MV featuring Kim Taehyung. This happened at the H.E.R. world tour concert, which was held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO) Dome in Seoul.

IU embarked on her first world tour and ninth concert tour in support of her recently released sixth extended play, The Winning. This came after she released her album on February 20, 2024, through Edam Entertainment.

Soon after her concert, clips of alternate ending for the music video went viral on social media. It featured BTS' V and IU's fictional characters Taejun and Jihye seemingly getting a happy ending. Fans expressed their excitement about the same and flooded social media with their reactions.

"I NEED THEM TO BE HAPPY": Fans ecstatic that Kim Taehyung and IU's fictional characters got an alternate ending

On January 24, 2024, IU dropped the music video of the pre-release single, Love wins all featuring Kim Taehyung on her official YouTube channel. It is the leading track for her album, The Winning and it was composed by Seo Dong-hwan, and released through Edam Entertainment.

In the music video, IU and Kim Taehyung were seen running away from Cubes. Soon, they arrived at an abandoned building and discovered a camcorder. IU and V also changed their clothes and wore a wedding dress and tuxedo, respectively.

Through the lens of a camcorder, they enjoyed good food, clicked pictures at a photo booth, sang songs, and eventually embraced each other. Unfortunately, the duo met with a tragic ending in the music video as Cubes consumed them and this left fans heartbroken.

However, an alternate ending was displayed through VCR at IU's H.E.R. concert. In the video, Kim Taehyung and IU could be seen getting away in a car. The female singer was seemingly seated on V's lap and the duo made eye contact with each other. Subsequently, she hugged him slowly and smiled. V then tilted his head toward IU and displayed a calm expression.

Soon, the attendees at the concert shared the video on the internet, and it went viral. The fandom was over the moon about the new ending and expressed their satisfaction with the same.

While some wondered why it was not revealed earlier, others were overwhelmed by it. The fandom also expressed their desire to see Kim Taehyung take on a romantic role in the future. They also wished to see IU and Kim Taehyung be part of a drama or movie in the future.

IU's H.E.R. world tour concerts will take place in countries in Asia, North America, and Europe. The tour kicked off on March 2, 2024, and will conclude on August 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. She will hold her next set of shows on March 23 and 24 in Yokohama, Japan.

BTS' V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023. As per allkpop, he has been deployed at the 2nd Military Police Corps and reportedly promoted to Private First Class.