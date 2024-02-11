"So happy to hear that": Fans react as IU expresses admiration for fictional characters in Love wins all MV ft. Taehyung

On February 10, the South Korean actress IU took to her fan cafe and expressed her admiration for the fictional characters in her recently released Love wins all MV featuring Kim Taehyung. After the video was released, netizens named IU and Kim Taehyung's characters Jihye and Taejun, respectively.

When fans asked her about what comes to mind when she thinks about the characters, the idol stated that it was a "smile button" for her. As only users with membership have access to IU's fan cafe, several individuals shared the idol's response to questions about the characters in the MV on Twitter.

The same soon went viral and fans were over the moon about her response.

Expand Tweet

Fans gush over IU's comment about fictional characters in Love wins all music video featuring Kim Taehyung

On January 24, 2024, IU released the Love wins all music video, in which she impressed viewers with her onscreen chemistry with Kim Taehyung. The duo shared a series of special moments together in the clip as they embraced each other, took pictures at photoshoots, visualized blissful moments through a camcorder, and more.

However, they met a tragic end in the music video, which touched the hearts of fans across the globe. Soon after its release, the Love wins all music video began trending worldwide on several social media platforms and netizens named the fictional characters.

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung and IU's characters in the music video came to be known as Taejun and Jihye, respectively. Even Kim Taehyung acknowledged the names when he shared an Instagram post wishing the protagonists happiness.

In her recent interaction on fan cafe, a fan asked IU:

"What comes to your mind when you read the comments about Jihye & Taejun?"

In response, the singer replied enthusiastically and stated:

"It has been my smile button for a while now."

Soon, several members of her fan cafe shared the conversation on social media, and the fandom began reacting to the same. They admired the singer and were impressed by the fact that she continues to admire her fictional character even weeks after the release of the music video.

Fans were in awe of the duo and took to Twitter to react to IU's recent comments.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

IU is currently gearing up to release her extended play The Winning on February 20, 2024, through her agency, Edam Entertainment. The album features five tracks including Shopper, Holssi, Shh, Love wins all, and I Stand U.

BTS' V, on the other hand, has been deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps as he has concluded his three-week additional military training at the Army General Administration School.