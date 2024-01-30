On January 28, 2024, South Korean singer and actress IU shared behind-the-scenes footage of the Love wins all music video featuring Kim Taehyung. The singer's post sent the internet into a meltdown, as fans were delighted with the duo's offscreen chemistry and friendship.

IU released her pre-release single Love wins all music video featuring Kim Taehyung on January 24, 2024. In the behind-the-scenes video for Love wins all, IU and Kim Taehyung shared a backstory with fans. The BTS idol was apparently informed that filming wouldn't be intense. However, it turned out to be challenging with the duo having to run in extreme weather conditions.

"He's amazing": Fans are proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung for taking up the difficult challenge

In the behind-the-scenes video for Love wins all shared by South Korean singer and actress IU, both IU and Kim Taehyung were seen filming in extreme weather conditions in December, just a week before V's mandatory military enlistment. The duo had to run for over seven hours to capture the perfect scene for their music video Love wins all, despite wearing thin clothes.

Kim Taehyung, while talking to IU, complained about how the latter apparently did not inform him that the filming for the Love wins all music video would be this intense. In response, the female singer stated that she was unaware of the challenging filming conditions herself. Subsequently, BTS' V, while mimicking IU, said:

"Don't worry and come, I'll take care of everything. Nothing's going to be hard."

He further showcased the gesture of running in the cold and explained how the filming process has been exhaustive and challenging due to these reasons. He also mentioned director Um Tae-hwa's assurance that everything would be okay.

Upon learning about the filming backstory and how V initially believed it would be an easy shoot, fans commented that he constantly gets deceived, expecting easy tasks that turn out to be difficult. Nevertheless, they also praised how the Love Me Again singer faced challenges head-on without hesitation.

Even during the filming of Jinny's Kitchen, V was assured by the director that they would visit Mexico during their free time. However, during the shooting schedule, he had no off time and eventually had to work long hours. Now, a backstory revelation about IU’s Love wins all music video featuring V has therefore sparked hilarious reactions online.

In other news, the BTS star is currently undergoing three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School, as he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.