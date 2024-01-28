“Gagged everyone”: Taehyung & IU earns the fastest post by any Asian artists to reach 10 million likes on Instagram in 2024

On January 28, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung shared a series of pictures from the Love wins all filming set on his Instagram account, tagging the singer IU.

IU released her pre-release single Love wins all on January 24, 2024. The music video, which features Kim Taehyung and their onscreen chemistry, left fans speechless.

Kim Taehyung's post featuring the pictures with the My Mister actress soon emerged as the fastest post by any Asian artist to reach 10 million likes on Instagram in 2024. Fans took to social media to celebrate BTS' V and IU's latest milestone, and one user tweeted:

"King and Queen": Fans are proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung and IU's latest milestone

Kim Taehyung shared six pictures with IU on his Instagram account, some from his behind-the-scenes photoshoot scene from the Love wins all music video, while the last picture was taken in an open space. In the particular picture, IU donned a wedding dress while V was in a tuxedo, and they were standing in front of the moon.

In the caption, the Love Me Again singer wrote the names of the fictional characters given to him and IU by netizens for their Love wins all music video. The caption read,

"Taejoon, Jihye, Be Happy."

The post soon went viral, and fans could not stop swooning over the two artists, complimenting how good they looked. The post reached ten million likes within six hours and fifty-five minutes, showcasing both IU and V's worldwide influence and impact.

Kim Taehyung and IU emerged as the first Asian artists to achieve the milestone of the fastest post to reach 10 million likes on Instagram in 2024 (6 hours, 55 minutes), cementing their status as the "King and Queen" of K-Pop among the fans.

Fans took to social media, stating how the duo perfectly deserved the aforementioned milestone as they made the first month of 2024 beautiful with their heartbreaking Love wins all music video.

BTS' V recently graduated from his five weeks of basic training and was honored with the title of military elite trainee from among only six military soldiers, including Kim Namjoon.

The Love Me Again singer is currently undergoing three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of Capital Defense Command.

