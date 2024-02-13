On February 13, 2024, a clip from the talk show Salon Drip 2, featuring South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik mentioning BTS' Kim Taehyung on the show, went viral on social media. In the clip, he shared his experiences in the military and the activities he was involved in before V enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye both made guest appearances on Salon Drip 2 to promote their ongoing medical and slice-of-life drama Doctor Slump. Salon Drip 2 is a comedy talk show hosted by Jang Do-yeon, where well-known celebrities appear to discuss their ongoing or upcoming projects.

On the show, Park Hyung-sik explained that the SDT unit, where V is currently serving, is one of the hardest units in the military. As soon as fans learned about this from the actor, they expressed their worry for the BTS member, and took to social media to talk about the same. One fan even noted how V was the "strongest soldier ever."

Fans express their worry about Kim Taehyung as Park Hyung-sik shares their conversation

BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2024, alongside Kim Namjoon. As fans continue to miss him, the Wooga Squad, the celebrity friends group consisting of Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy, also mentioned their interactions with V and how they missed him as well.

During his interview with the host, Jang Do-yeon, the Doctor Slump actor was asked whether he talks about his military experiences a lot even after getting discharged. He replied in a sarcastic tone, stating that he does talk about it quite a lot and sharing how it is one of the most difficult and hardest units.

Even when the Wooga Squad had a get-together before Kim Taehyung's enlistment, the members shared their own experiences. He stated that there are military stories that some people do not like to listen to, and his SDT unit, where V is currently serving, was the hardest to serve. He further stated how the squad talked about it for two-three hours.

The actor explained, as translated by the internet user @carolyne:

"I think I end up doing it. Taehyung joined the military last december. We (wooga squad) all met before he joined the army.There are military stories that people might not want to hear. My unit is the hardest.(same as which taehyung is serving ). We talked about that about 2/3 hrs."

Soon, the particular clip went viral online, and fans began reacting to it. While some were ecstatic about how the Wooga Squad continues to treat BTS' Kim Taehyung as their maknae, others were glad that the squad continues to share the stories from their difficult times without any hesitation.

They were also satisfied with how the squad used to take care of the BTS member, even before he enlisted for his mandatory military service and provide him with much-needed mental support. They also pray for the idol's safe return to the military soon.

BTS' V is currently deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps, after completing his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School on February 8, 2024.

In other news, BTS Kim Taehyung was featured in the MV of IU's pre-release single, Love wins all, which is part of her upcoming extended play, The Winning. V and IU impressed fans with their onscreen chemistry and received worldwide praise for their acting skills.

