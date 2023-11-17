"The next girl circle of wooga squad": Fans ecstatic as Park Bo-young reportedly to lead Melo Movie drama alongside Choi Woo-shik

On November 16, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Star News Korea reported that Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik are set to appear in the upcoming rom-com titled Melo Movie by the Our Beloved Summer writer Laa Na-eun.

The Melo Movie will shed light on individuals in various phases of their lives, where they are determined to face challenges and how they overcome difficulties and thrive for a meaningful existence. They also aspire to feel love and fulfill their aspirations within the everyday life that often exhausts them.

BH Entertainment (Park Bo-young's agency) has revealed to the aforementioned outlet that she is positively considering the offer. Choi Woo-shik was reported to have received an offer earlier but his agency Fable Company has yet to comment on the casting news.

K-drama fans swiftly took to social media and rejoiced about the news. One fan stated that Park Bo-young is collecting the Wooga Squad friends (a celebrity squad consisting of Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, BTS' V, and others). She has previously acted with Park Hyung-sik and Park Seo-joon.

Expand Tweet

"My Favs together': Fans wants Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik to accept the casting offer

Expand Tweet

The K-drama community is ecstatic to hear that Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young will be starring in the upcoming drama Melo Movie. They couldn't help but express their happiness on social media.

Some are elated that Bo-young is getting to act with Wooga Squad members. She recently acted with Park Seo-joon in the latest hit movie Concrete Utopia and made a cameo appearance with Park Hyung-sik in Strong Girl Nam Soon. Fans loved their chemistry in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon with Park Hyung-sik.

Many fans also admire the writer of Our Beloved Summer and hope that the actors accept the casting news. They are excited about their roles in the upcoming series. Park Bo-young is set to portray Kim Moo-bi, an assistant director. While Choi Woo-shik will play the role of Ko-gyeom initially a supporting character. Fans wish for the drama to be aired on Netflix making it available for viewers worldwide.

Check out how K-drama fans reacted as the Daily Dose of Sunshine actress is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Melo Movie alongside Choi Woo-shik:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As described by the aforementioned outlet, Park Bo-young's character, Kim Moo-bi, emerged over the years as one of the prominent film directors in the industry. As she flexes her skills through projects, she is projected to follow her father's dreams within the same industry.

Expand Tweet

Romance is expected to bloom when Kim Moo-bi meets Ko-gyeom. The K-drama community is thrilled with this new pairing and is eagerly anticipating their collaboration in the upcoming Melo Movie series.

The drama is set to be helmed by the ongoing drama Castaway Diva director, Oh Choong-hwan.

No information regarding the filming date has been released yet.