"I would've fallen in love immediately": Fans in awe as BTS' Kim Taehyung feeds IU in the Love wins all behind-the-scenes

On January 29, 2024, BANGTAN TV shared IU's Love wins all music video shoot sketch and behind-the-scenes footage featuring Kim Taehyung. Fans couldn't stop swooning over their offscreen chemistry as they continued to share meaningful moments.

Recently, South Korean singer IU released her pre-release single Love wins all, featuring Kim Taehyung on January 24, 2024. Fans showered praise on the duo for their on-screen chemistry and IU's soulful vocals.

When fans saw the latest behind-the-scenes of IU and the Love Me Again singer, where BTS' V was feeding IU something, they couldn't stop talking about it. One user tweeted that if they were in place of the My Mister actress, they would immediately fall in love with the BTS member. They tweeted:

"OMG THEY ARE SO CUTE": Fans can't get enough of IU and Kim Taehyung's behind-the-scenes moments

In the behind-the-scenes moments of Love wins all, Kim Taehyung and IU can be spotted sharing many memorable moments. From Kim Taehyung singing Anthony Lazaro's Love Letter for IU at his wedding in the music video to having fun with a pillow fight and smiling at each other during affectionate moments, fans couldn't get enough of it.

Many fans also complimented how they gushed over their bickering in the behind-the-scenes footage and praised their iconic friendship. Even when V was feeding IU for a scene, fans noticed how gently he put the food into her mouth and beckoned her somewhere. They also swooned over how Taehyung put the red rose in IU's ears, and they kept smiling at each other even when the director said cut.

Needless to say, fans expressed their gratitude to the Love Me Again singer and IU for providing them with precious memories of Love wins all, where they could get a glimpse behind the scenes. Through these moments, fans could understand the great bond shared by both actors, setting friendship goals for others.

Fans were in awe as BTS' Kim Taehyung fed IU in the behind-the-scenes of Love wins all.

Meanwhile, both BTS' V and IU recently emerged as the first-ever Asian artists to have their Instagram posts reach 10 million likes on Instagram in 2024. The former tagged the female singer and collaborated with her on Instagram, captioning his post as "Taejoon Jihye, be happy" and tagging her username.

The idol shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the Love wins all filming shoot.

The Love Me Again singer is currently undergoing three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.

