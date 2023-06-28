"Epitome of beauty!" BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns fans with her queen-like appearance at BVLGARI’s event In Seoul

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has, yet again, mesmerized fans worldwide with her impeccable style and grace. At the recent Bvlgari Serpenti exhibition Grand Launch opening event in Seoul on June 28, 2023, Lisa stole the spotlight as she graced the occasion in an exquisite white gown.

As the brand ambassador for the esteemed Italian luxury brand Bvlgari, Lisa consistently makes waves with her appearances at various events. Her striking presence and fashion choices have never failed to captivate attention, leaving a lasting impression on all who admire her.

More about Lisa's partnership with Bvlgari

Three years ago, on July 24, 2020, Bvlgari announced Lisa would be their brand ambassador. Since then, she’s been stealing hearts and making the K-pop community proud. Since her appointment, Lisa has brought a new level of style, elegance, and influence to her partnership with the brand.

As the Bvlgari ambassador, Lisa has attended numerous high-profile events and launches, representing the brand with grace and poise. Her natural sense of fashion and ability to effortlessly carry off the most intricate designs have solidified her status as a global fashion icon and trendsetter.

She attended the Bvlgari's Garden of Wonder High Jewelry Collection event on June 7, 2022, where she dazzled in a yellow two-piece with a short sleeveless top and a long skirt with a signature Bvlgari diamond-studded choker around her neck. Another event was a pretty recent one at the Bvlgari Mediterranea High jewelry collection on May 16, 2023. Other than these two notable events, Lisa has attended quite a few others.

However, during this particular event, fans were taken aback and thoroughly impressed when Lisa revealed her forehead, which is something she typically keeps covered with bangs. This unexpected gesture left fans overjoyed, and they couldn't contain their excitement, resulting in a flurry of flustered and delighted reactions. The rare glimpse of Lisa's forehead became a memorable moment for her dedicated fans, leaving them with a sense of happiness and admiration.

The other world famous celebrities who attended the Mediterranea High Jewelry collection event along with Lisa were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya.

More about the brand Bvlgari

Bvlgari is an Italian luxury brand known for its exquisite jewelry, watches, fragrances, accessories, and high-end fashion. Founded in 1884 by Sotirios Voulgaris, a Greek jeweler, Bvlgari has become a global symbol of elegance, craftsmanship, and Italian style.

Bvlgari's jewelry designs are highly regarded for their bold and distinctive aesthetic. The brand is renowned for its use of precious gemstones, innovative combinations of materials, and intricate craftsmanship. Bvlgari's jewelry often features motifs inspired by Greco-Roman classicism, Renaissance art, and Mediterranean architecture, resulting in timeless and extraordinary pieces.

The highly-anticipated conclusion of Lisa's world tour, featuring her fellow BLACKPINK members, is scheduled for August. Excitement is building as rumors circulate about the group's plan to release a mini-album before the year's end. Out of all the members, Lisa has been proving herself as a remarkable performer, as her undeniable talent and stage presence continue to elevate her star power, earning her a growing fan base and widespread acclaim.

