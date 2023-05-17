What designer was BLACKPINK's Lisa wearing for Bulgari event in Italy?

BLACKPINK's Lisa attended the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, on May 16, 2023. She wore a black gown by Antonio Riva Milano and stunning jewelry from Bulgari. Lisa was the main event at the Bulgari event and caught everyone's attention. She was accompanied by fellow brand ambassadors for Bulgari, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Lisa's attendance at the event caused quite a buzz among fans and media, with many excited to see what stunning jewelry she would be wearing to the Bulgari event.

Since 2020, Lisa from BLACKPINK has been the brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Bulgari. She has collaborated with Bulgari on a special-edition watch titled "Bulgari Bulgari X Lisa". She became the first global ambassador of Bulgari to participate in designing the watch. She joined Bulgari's event in Paris to celebrate the launch of Eden the Garden of Wonders, the brand's most high-end jewelry line to date. Lisa's collaboration with Bulgari has been well received by fans and the fashion industry.

BLACKPINK's Lisa wore Mediterranea high jewelry necklace with the black gown at the Bulgari event in Italy

Lucidfaders @lucidfaders BLACKPINK’s Lisa at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy. BLACKPINK’s Lisa at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy. https://t.co/0k6o1stfDh

BLACKPINK's Lisa wore a fitted, shiny black gown with a subtle mermaid silhouette by Antonio Riva Milano at the Bulgari Mediterranea high jewelry event in Venice, Italy. The dress included off-the-shoulder sleeves that extended into a large bow and cape on the back. The strapless black gown accentuated her slender figure and elegant poise.

Her hair was styled in a delicate updo, and she wore statement jewelry from Bulgari, including a diamond choker and earrings, and a Mediterranea high jewelry necklace that boasts a platinum design with nine pear emeralds, 30 round emeralds, 62 pear diamonds, brilliant round-cut diamonds, and pavé-set diamonds to complete the look.

Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anne Hathaway also looked stunning at the Bulgari event in Italy

❦ @thesoftestaura anne hathaway in atelier versace ss23 at the bulgari mediterranea event in venice, italy anne hathaway in atelier versace ss23 at the bulgari mediterranea event in venice, italy https://t.co/Vd7pNRNRFx

Anne Hathaway attended the Bulgari Mediterranea high jewelry event wearing a shimmering ombre gown by Versace that faded from gold to silver. The dress had a decorated chest and a thigh-high split.

She paired the dress with a vintage-style triple-strand choker from Bulgari's High Jewelry Monete collection. The yellow gold pavé-set diamond (34.85 ct) piece featured a silver coin (Lucania, Velia, 400–350 B.C.) as its centerpiece. Hathaway's stunning bling was just as eye-catching as her jaw-dropping dress.

Priyanka Chopra wore a magenta-hued bodycon co-ord set from Miss Sohee's Spring/Summer 2023 collection at the Bulgari event in Italy. The outfit had a cropped top with a ruched effect and off-shouldered long sleeves.

Ren @imthespecialk Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Miss Sohee SS23 at the Bulgari Mediterranea event in Venice, Italy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Miss Sohee SS23 at the Bulgari Mediterranea event in Venice, Italy. https://t.co/iCQ5YogLHG

She paired the outfit with a glimmering multi-colored stone choker necklace, matching earrings, and ruby and diamond rings from Bulgari. She was spotted posing with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the event.

Zendaya wore a dramatic black velvet off-the-shoulder gown by Richard Quinn at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy. The gown has a swooping neckline and a subtle but dramatic look.

❦ @thesoftestaura zendaya wearing custom richard quinn at the bulgari mediterranea event in venice, italy zendaya wearing custom richard quinn at the bulgari mediterranea event in venice, italy https://t.co/L2Ev9SUArq

She paired the gown with a necklace. It is a diamond-encrusted Bulgari snake choker with yellow diamonds at the center. It is one of the brand's show-stopping Serpenti necklaces, completely encrusted in diamonds.

𝘀. @soleilalisa Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, & Lisa at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, & Lisa at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy https://t.co/SCafHTBpNa

Bulgari's latest high jewelry collection, Mediterranea, was unveiled in Venice, Italy, at the Palazzo Ducale, one of the city's most recognizable symbols. The collection was inspired by founder Sotirio Bulgari's journey from Greece to Italy and reflected the inclusive and diverse spirit of the brand. The Bulgari event showcased more than 400 one-of-a-kind creations.

Poll : 0 votes