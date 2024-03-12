“Mingyu is that you?”: Calvin Klein’s latest spoiler update on their next campaign model sparks speculations online

Calvin Klein, the renowned intimate wear brand, recently sparked intrigue among fans with a cryptic social media post that has left everyone guessing. The brand's account on the Chinese social media platform XHS (XiaoHongShu) shared a photo featuring a topless male model from the back, clad in jeans, with no facial features visible.

This mysterious depiction led to speculation among fans regarding the model's identity, with many speculating that it could be SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu. Although Mingyu isn't officially a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, he was associated with the brand a few months ago as an official model for one of their campaigns. The model's tall, muscular stature bore an uncanny resemblance to Mingyu's physique, further fueling the speculation.

However, despite the compelling evidence, some fans remained skeptical about the model's identity. Nevertheless, Calvin Klein effectively cultivated a sense of playful suspense with the post, adding fuel to the fire by captioning it with the enigmatic question, "Who is he?"

Calvin Klein's new male model photo fuels speculations about him being SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

In the world of fashion, brands are continually on the lookout for fresh faces to embody their ethos and values. Calvin Klein, a brand synonymous with style and sophistication, selects its official ambassadors, all of whom are renowned personalities representing diverse international genres. Notable figures like Kendall Jenner, BTS’ Jungkook, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie epitomize the brand's image of aesthetic allure with their fit physiques.

Among the constellation of luminaries associated with Calvin Klein, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and rising K-pop girl group NewJeans were recently invited to participate in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. Mingyu, with his towering stature, chiseled physique, and aesthetic facial features, has been deemed an ideal candidate for the brand’s ambassadorship by fans.

The excitement of K-pop fans reached fever pitch when Calvin Klein unveiled a black-and-white photograph, showcasing a male model from behind. Fans were quick to speculate that the figure could be none other than the SEVENTEEN member, given the telltale signs of muscularity, a wide back, and defined arm veins.

However, Calvin Klein added fuel to the speculation by captioning the image with the cryptic query, "Who is he?" This playful tease left fans both exhilarated and exasperated, igniting a spirited debate across the internet.

While many believed that the mystery model was indeed Mingyu, others remained skeptical, prompting a division of opinions online.

Nonetheless, Calvin Klein’s ingenious marketing strategy succeeded in generating buzz and intrigue, capturing the imagination of fans worldwide. By appointing BTS' Jungkook as their global ambassador in 2023, the brand made a significant stride into the K-pop market.

As a result, any news from the brand ignites excitement within the K-pop community, sparking anticipation about potential collaborations with other K-pop idols to model for the esteemed intimate wear brand. Consequently, fans are eagerly awaiting any further revelations to uncover the identity of the mysterious figure featured in the recent photograph.