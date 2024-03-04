"My serateen heart": LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Easy’ dance challenge with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and The8 excites fans

Le SSERAFIM's latest album, EASY, has been causing quite a stir in the K-pop community, with new dance challenges emerging daily. One notable challenge came from their direct seniors at the same entertainment company, HYBE. On March 3, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi took on the challenge, showcasing his moves to EASY, featuring members Yunjin and Kazuha.

Following suit, two other SEVENTEEN members, Mingyu and The8, also joined in the challenge. Fans were thrilled to see the LE SSERAFIM members and SEVENTEEN members dancing together in one frame. The collaboration between these talented artists added to the excitement surrounding the album.

"I love this kind of interaction," LE SSERAFIM dances to EASY along with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and The8

LE SSERAFIM's album EASY has been setting the music world ablaze with its two standout tracks, EASY and Smart. Both songs have impressed audiences with their infectious beats and unique choreography, sparking dance challenges worldwide. Following their successful challenges with other artists, the members of the girl group turned their attention to their seniors at HYBE, the entertainment company they belong to.

On March 3, 2024, Kazuha and Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM teamed up with SEVENTEEN member Hoshi for a dance challenge. The following day, Mingyu and The8, also called the "GyuHao" duo by the fans, joined in the fun. Dancing alongside three members of the girl group, Yunjin, Sakura, and Eunchae, the duo impressed fans with their flawless execution and graceful moves.

Fans noted that Mingyu's choice of attire, a sleeveless striped vest paired with black baggy pants, accentuated his muscular arms which added a fresh perspective to the girl group's dance challenge.

In contrast, The8 sported his signature all-black ensemble, complete with a peculiar black cap with ear covering cloth that partially obscured his face throughout the challenge. However, his presence and moves were unmistakable, shining through the unique headwear.

Fans appreciated The8's serious demeanor throughout the challenge, while Mingyu brought a playful charming and adorable energy that resonated with viewers.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, praising Mingyu's performance and even affectionately referring to him as the "perfect baby girl" for the song:

The other artists that LE SSERAFIM has danced with on the two above-mentioned songs are TWICE’s Sana and Momo, NCT Taeyong, Uhm Junghwa, WayV Ten, Zico, TXT's Yeonjun, BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak, The Running Man cast, GOT7’s Yugyeom, and some more.