"Not on my 2024 bingo": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Jimin, RM, Stray Kids' Felix, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu earn the "Babygirl" label from Vogue Business

BTS members RM and Jimin, Stray Kids’ Felix, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu are taking over social media as they earned the title ‘babygirl men’ from Vogue Business. On January 17, the media outlet released a piece about babygirlism and its impact on fashion, listing celebrities and artists who are known for their extraordinary fashion sense.

As per Vogue Business, a celebrity or a K-pop star who receives love for just being their natural self is usually called a babygirl. Celebrities have been seen wearing skirts and embracing fashion in its true sense, regardless of their gender.

Fans are over the moon hearing this news; they took to social media to praise their favorite idols. A fan on the X who was caught off guard said, “Not on my 2024 bingo.”

Fans react as Jimin, RM, and more get the "Babygirl" label (Images Via @suky0e/X)

“The babygirl men squad”: Fans reacted to BTS' Jimin, RM, Stray Kids' Felix, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu getting "Babygirl" label from Vogue Business

Fans react as Jimin, RM, and more get the "Babygirl" label (Images Via @rosaesvt/X)

Vogue Business named a few celebrities who are popular for their enthralling fashion sense, labeling them babygirl men, including Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Sessa, and many more. They also named K-pop stars like BTS’ RM and Stray Kids’ Felix; meanwhile, Jimin and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu were also spotted on the collage poster.

The publication wrote,

“A slew of K-pop stars, including BTS’s RM and Stray Kids’s Felix, have also earned the moniker, as has racing driver Lewis Hamilton.”

They described what babygirlism men in fashion meant,

“Babygirl men are also typically comfortable enough with their masculinity to bend the rules around gender when dressing.”

They further added,

“In Vogue Runway’s year-end poll, gender-bending menswear was dubbed the industry’s favorite 2023 trend.”

K-pop idols like Stray Kids’ Felix and BTS’ RM made it to the list, and fans could not agree more; they acknowledged the idols have displayed the babygirlism style. Furthermore, cutouts of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BTS’ Jimin were also displayed in one frame to showcase the ultimate babygirl men.

K-pop fans could not keep calm as they saw their favorite idols, including Jimin, the LALALALA singer, and the Super singer. They took to social media, gushing over their idols' mesmerizing beauty while also praising them for their fearless choices of outfits.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RM has been seen presenting Bottega Vaneta’s Andiamo bag, while Felix joined hands with Louis Vuitton, emerging as one of the biggest growth drivers for the brand. Moreover, many fans agreed on how Jimin and Felix perfectly define the word babygirlism. Many fans highlighted how Mingyu was placed in the center of the collage image shared by Vogue Business.