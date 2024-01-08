“Why'd they set her up like that”: Rosamund Pike’s reaction to Jacob Elordi’s bathwater soy candle at the 2024 Golden Globes sends fans into frenzy

Rosamund Pike’s motherly reaction to the viral Jacob Elordi’s bathwater candle prompted wild reactions from fans. The candle has evolved from Elordi’s 2023 film Saltburn, starring Pike as his mother and Barry Keoghan as the controversial protagonist.

One of the most talked-about scenes in the movie shows Elordi’s character performing an intimate act on himself in a bathtub, and Barry’s character drinking from it later on. For many, the portrayal of this titillating act was disturbing while others found it quite intriguing, so much so, that the essence of the scene has been turned into a candle.

Only a few days after the candle went viral, Pike’s interview on the 2024 Golden Globe’s red carpet on January 8 stirred the frenzy even more. During the interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner, the actress was told about viewers’ obsession with the bathtub scene.

Turner then handed Pike the viral candle itself. The actress said she heard about “Jacob Elordi’s bathwater candle” but had no idea what it was. When Turner told her it was Elordi’s bathwater, Pike replied:

“But he is my son…it’s a bit weird.”

As the interview went on to say the candle smells good, Rosamund Pike laughed and refused to sniff it herself. Fans were happy with Pike’s reply but also cringed at why she was asked about the candle in the first place.

Rosamund Pike's response to Jacob Elordi's bathwater candle prompts wild reactions online

Everybody was impressed with the way Rosamund Pike handled the candle situation at the Golden Globe's red carpet. Viewers praised her for responding like a true 'mother'. Some people, who haven't watched Saltburn yet, declared they will be watching the film solely because of Pike.

Rosamund Pike was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Saltburn

Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan were both present at the Golden Globes as they were nominated in the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and ‘Best Actor’ categories respectively. Pike previously won a Golden Globe in the Best Actress category for her 2020 thriller/comedy I Care A Lot.

At the awards ceremony this year, the 44-year-old actress stunned in a black lace dress with a fishnet mock long-sleeve underneath. The outfit was further complemented by ankle straps, open-toed sandals, and a dramatic lace veil with a bow on top.

The interviewer asked Rosamund Pike about whether or not Barry's character Oliver was in love with Elordi's Felix in the movie. Pike responded that the film tried to portray Oliver's all-consuming obsession with Felix, his life, and the Saltburn mansion as well.

Where to buy Jacob Elordi's bathwater candle?

Several variations of the Jacob Elordi-inspired candle are now available on Etsy and Amazon. To answer everyone’s curiosity, the candle does not contain the actual smell of the actor’s bathwater from Saltburn. It was rather created to capture the scent that others assume Elordi would smell like.

The candle has three different essences — vanilla, sea salt and orchid, and comfort spice. On Etsy, the variations are available at $27-$28. On Amazon, one can get it at $35.