"In just 4 days": LE SSERAFIM's 'EASY' becomes the first & only album by a K-pop girl group in Oricon history to sell over 100K in 1st week of release

LE SSERAFIM released their third mini-album, EASY, on February 19, 2024, and created a worldwide commotion. The group became the first and only K-pop girl group in the history of the Oricon Chart to sell over 100,000 album units in the first week of its release. EASY also became the fastest Korean album to achieve this feat in just four days.

Fans were ecstatic as they swelled with pride to witness the rookie girl group from Source Music (operated under HYBE) make a historic feat.

Expand Tweet

EASY includes five tracks: Smart, Good Bones, Swan Song, EASY, and We got so much. The group also released the English version of their track EASY on February 23, 2024.

"The best song": EASY becomes the fastest song by LE SSERAFIM to surpass 10 million streams on Spotify

The song EASY from the group's latest EP became the band's fastest song, surpassing 10 million streams on Spotify. The feat was achieved within five days of the song's release and has eclipsed the songs Unforgiven and Perfect Night by the group.

Unforgiven, the highly anticipated debut studio album by LE SSERAFIM, had 13 tracks that mostly functioned as the quintet's unabashed manifesto. EASY, a brand-new mini-album, provides a different perspective on the story by revealing the quintet's deepest insecurities and vulnerabilities as they set out to take the world by storm.

With this new mini-album, LE SSERAFIM explores some more unusual sonorities. The quintet ventures into the trap-tinged title track EASY and its accompanying Los Angeles-shot music video directed by Nina McNeely as director. The track choreography took a leaf from Afropop for inspiration with the Amapiano-adjacent Smart.

The rock 'n' roll opener track Good Bones showcases LE SSERAFIM's rebellious posture, followed by a serious and tried-and-true admission to fans, referred to as FEARNOT, as their source of inspirational force. EASY is a linear tale of LE SSERAFIM crafted by tapping into their vulnerabilities.

Fans are ecstatic to witness the group achieve two consecutive milestones in a single day. They became the first and only K-pop girl group to sell over 100,000 albums on Oricon, and their title track surpassed 10 million streams. They flooded X with their tweets as they lavished praise on the five-piece band.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The rookie girl group from HYBE is set to perform at Coachella this year at Magic of Lights at Empire Polo Club on April 13 and 20, 2024. They also became the first fourth-generation girl group to perform at the storied music festival and the second K-pop girl group after BLACKPINK.

The quintet has been steadily charting its way to success as it collaborated with the popular online game Overwatch 2 for the English single Perfect Night. The group debuted in 2022 with their debut mini-album Fearless.

The girl group has recently launched their merchandise in collaboration with Peaches titled "LE SSERAFIM X Peaches Collab Merch" and features clothing items such as denim, crop tops, bralettes, varsity jackets, and more.