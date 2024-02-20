"It's so disrespectful": Netizens criticize LE SSERAFIM for their allegedly inappropriate music video for 'EASY' set at a church

On Tuesday, February 20, LE SSERAFIM debuted the music video for their latest title track, EASY. While fans eagerly anticipated its release, the reactions to the contents of the music video resulted in a controversy.

The entire music video was set in a church, prompting many netizens to express discomfort with what they perceived as inappropriate attire, lyrics, and other elements of the song that disrespected the ideals followed by a church. However, supporters of the group argued that they had obtained permission to film their music video there and that the church authorities didn't have a problem with it.

Regardless, given that it reaches a huge audience, several netizens stated that the music video could potentially misrepresent the ideals of the church and Christianity. Additionally, many argued that whether they got permission from the church or not, the song, which allegedly had erotic undertones with the members dressed in supposedly revealing clothing, still stands as a disrespect to the religion.

Fans divided over LE SSERAFIM's EASY music video set in church

Following the announcement of LE SSERAFIM's third mini-album release, EASY, fans have been over the moon about the same. Given that the group has always put forth unique and show-stopping music that has never failed to go viral on the internet, fans' curiosity about what they had in store for this comeback naturally peaked.

As fans excitedly looked forward to the release of EASY on February 20, the contents of the music video received mixed reactions from netizens. However, the song itself revolves around how, even though nothing is easy, everything can be made easy with the right mindset. The lyrics also had a few erotic undertones, without explicitly referring to anything sexual in particular.

Moreover, the members' fashion choices only angered netizens further as they pointed out how they were not suited for a church setting. Therefore, with quite a bundle of disagreements over LE SSERAFIM's choice of setting for their EASY music video, even a few fans have been criticizing the members. Several people expressed that this showcases disrespect for the religion and its ideals.

Despite some fans defending the members by stating that they received permission from the church authorities, many still believe that the music video sends the wrong message about what the religion and the church stand for. Consequently, many netizens, including certain fans, have been criticizing both LE SSERAFIM and their agency, Source Music, for potentially disrespecting Christianity and the followers of the church with the content of the music video.

On the other hand, the five-piece K-pop girl group rolled out their third mini-album, EASY, featuring a total of five songs. While the title track is homonymous to the album name, the other songs belonging to EASY are Good Bones, We Got So Far, Swan Song, and Smart.