"CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE": Fans lavish praise as LE SSERAFIM drops official MV of their latest track 'EASY'

LE SSERAFIM dropped their comeback mini-album EASY on February 19, 2024, along with the title track MV of the same name. Directed by Nina McNeely in Los Angeles—who previously worked on Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red—the song includes a trap-inspired chorus and synthesiser beats.

The music video depicts the five members executing elaborate dances in a neon-lit, overgrown cathedral. This is the group's first new song in 2024, following their first studio album, Unforgiven, in May 2023.

Fans were ecstatic as they lavished praise on the HYBE rookie girl group and hailed the MV as a "CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE."

Expand Tweet

"A triple kill": Fans rage about the beauty of LE SSERAFIM's latest album EASY

The five members of LE SSERAFIM strut inside what appears to be a chapel, vacant except for greenery and unconventional fluorescent lighting, in the video clip for the title track EASY as they begin dancing through the song's choreography.

According to Source Music, the new album adds to “the authenticity of the album’s theme surrounding anxiety and vulnerability beneath a confident exterior.” The mini-album includes songs titled Good Bones, Swan Song, Smart, and We Got So Much. Furthermore, Yunjin, Kazuha, Chaewon, and Sakura are listed as co-lyricists for Swan Song, while Yunjin also authored Smart and We Got So Much. The youngest member, Eunchae, provided lyrics to We Got So Much.

In the music video, the five girls enter a vacant church wearing bold outfits and background performers stand on both sides of the aisle wearing nun costumes. The particular music video draws a resemblance to Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red in some ways since both videos are filmed by the same director, Nina McNeely.

The song has trappy beats infused with hip synthesisers and a sensuous chorus that highlights the vocal range of all five LE SSERAFIM members. EASY talks about the girls' unfaltering dedication to their hard work and craft and how they make it look "easy," even if it is excruciatingly painful for them to carry on every day.

Furthermore, the title track entered and debuted at No.2 on the US iTunes Chart and has become the highest-charting album ever—a first for the group. Meanwhile, fans flooded X with their praises over the girl and their comeback mini-album.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The girl group is set to perform at Coachella this year as the first fourth-generation girl group. While BLACKPINK has established the historic monument as the first K-pop act to grace the stage, LE SSERAFIM members will be recognized as descendants of the legacy bearer of becoming the second K-pop girl group to perform at the music festival.

The rookie group from Source Music (operated under HYBE) is slated to perform at the North American music event Magic of Lights at the Empire Polo Club on April 13 and 20, 2024.

LE SSERAFIM's global influence has grown in less than two years since their debut. Their debut studio album, UNFORGIVEN, landed in the top ten on the Billboard 200 list. Their most recent song and first English-language track, Perfect Night, became their quickest to reach 100 million Spotify streams. Furthermore, the New York Times also named UNFORGIVEN as one of the best albums of 2023.