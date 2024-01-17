“BLACKPINK paved the way” trends on X following Coachella 2024 lineup announcement featuring several K-pop groups ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM & The Rose

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 'BLACKPINK paved the way' trended worldwide on Twitter as Coachella's 2024 lineup including K-pop group ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, Korean indie-rock band The Rose, and more made headlines. The 2024 Coachella music festival includes a headliner roster with Hollywood heavyweights such as Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, among others.

Popular K-pop boy band ATEEZ will captivate audiences with their concerts on April 12 and 19, LE SSERAFIM on April 13 and 20, and The Rose on April 14. Meanwhile, ATEEZ became the first K-pop boy group to perform at the multifaceted music festival in the world—Coachella.

BLACKPINK headlined the show in 2023 amid their BORN PINK world tour. Previously, the girl supergroup performed at the festival in 2019.

The 23rd edition of the festival will be held over two weekends, from April 12–14 and April 19–21, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. With 125,000-day passes already sold, this is the biggest music event in North America. As part of Coachella's pre-sale, three-day passes will go on sale on Friday 11, 2024, a.m. PT.

"Opening door for other artists": Fans laud BLACKPINK for paving the way for K-pop groups to perform at Coachella

Coachella 2024 will have a significant K-pop presence in the wake of BLACKPINK's historic headline performance the previous year (2023), which made it the first K-pop act to headline the festival in its entire history. Hence, when the 2024 Coachella roster was officially announced on January 16, 2024, K-pop fans and enthusiasts boasted with pride to see ATEEZ & LE SSERAFIM as the newest inductees.

In addition to creating waves with their next performances, ATEEZ has made history by being the first K-pop boy band to take the Coachella stage by storm.

ATEEZ's standing in the global music scene is further cemented by performing alongside well-known performers such as American rapper Doja Cat, American rapper and producer Tyler the Creator, and American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

Meanwhile, fourth-generation rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM from Souce Music (operated under HYBE) will be performing at the legendary music festival of 2024 as well. The group that debuted in 2022, is the youngest of the K-pop group to ever grace the stage of the iconic music festival.

Day 2 which is scheduled for April 13 and 20 of 2024, features Tyler as the main performer, along with the female group LE SSERAFIM from Source Music and Hatsune Miku, a Vocaloid artist and cultural icon from Japan. Lastly, day 3 will include South Korean indie rockers The Rose and Japanese alt-pop trio ATARASHII GAKKO! in addition to headliner Doja Cat.

Even fans of ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM acknowledged the significance of BLACKPINK's global influence, especially at Coachella. They agreed that due to the supergroup, fourth-generation K-pop bands are getting their due recognition. A fan, @jisooteez, wrote on X:

"blackpink and ateez being the first kpop girl and boy to perform at coachella i love them so much."

More about ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM's recent activities

Meanwhile, Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM shared the exciting news with her fans that she will be collaborating with singer and actor MAX from the United States. The release date of MAX's third album, LOVE IN STEREO, is scheduled for February 16, 2024.

The opening tune, STUPID IN LOVE, which features Huh Yunjin, is one of the album's 12 tracks. For LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, this is a significant accomplishment because it's her first independent collaboration.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited studio album THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL marked the triumphant return of ATEEZ, a formidable force in the K-pop landscape. For their lead single, Crazy Form, the group also unveiled a music video. Furthermore, it became the longest-charting album on Billboard 200 for six straight weeks as of January 17, 2024.

THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL is an album of 12 tracks, including We Know, Emergency, ARRIBA, Silver Light, and Crescent Part.2, among others. The fact that all eight ATEEZ members have written and composed music for the group is a notable feat. For the first time since their debut, the group presents "subunit songs" on this full-length record album, providing listeners with an interesting and diverse musical experience.

Meanwhile, fans are excited for the third day of Coachella 2024 which will have performances from NAV, J Balvin, Bebe Rexha, AP Dhillon, DJ Snake, The Rose and more.