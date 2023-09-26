“SELF MADE”: Fans react to ATEEZ being one of the most successful K-pop groups outside the Big 4 companies

During an appearance on the Zach Sang show, K-pop group ATEEZ sparked a debate among fans. The discussion stemmed from a specific moment in the interview when the host posed a question regarding ATEEZ's status as the biggest K-pop group currently touring independently, without the backing of major production houses like Bighit, YG, SM, and JYP Entertainments.

While the question was posed in a respectful and unbiased manner, some internet users couldn't help making comparative comments. There were also numerous positive remarks, and ATEEZ's dedicated fans took immense pride in their cherished group's accomplishments.

Fans praise ATEEZ for being most successful K-pop group not belonging to the Big 4 K-pop entertainment companies

The Zach Sang Show, hosted by Zach Sang himself, has featured a diverse array of guests from various industries, making it a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts looking for insightful and entertaining interviews.

On September 25, ATEEZ made an appearance on this show. During the interview, one particular question caught the viewers’ attention. This question asked by the host was regarding whether ATEEZ really is the most successful K-pop group, which is not under any of the "Big 4" companies of K-pop. His exact words were:

"I had no idea that you guys are the most successful K-pop group that’s not a part of the big 4 companies. That’s incredible."

When this question was asked, member San took the opportunity to answer first by saying,

"I am very proud of our company, I am very proud of ourselves. I believe that if we continue to work together and with our company, we can overcome any challenges ahead."

The group’s leader, Hongjoong, further took the mic and answered in English, saying,

“This is something many people are aware about. We weren’t as big when we started but now we are bigger. And we will keep getting bigger and bigger and show better quality of music and performances to our audience.”

ATEEZ is a group under KQ Entertainment, which is a fairly small company given that they manage only two K-pop groups—ATEEZ and Xikers. The boy band's popularity is not hidden from anyone in the world and their achievement of being the biggest group that is not under a major entertainment company is greater than it is often referred to as. Everyone in the K-pop fandom is aware of the hardships that an idol has to go through to finally make a break in the industry. Not to forget about the ever-evolving competition that can outrank anyone at any point.

For the bigger companies, in this case, the "Big 4," as these companies have already made a name for themselves across the world, any new artist debuting under their banner gets proper recognition and exposure without having to do much. However, there are many companies except for just these bigger ones, and every company wants to make a breakthrough with a particular artist.

Fans argued that while artists like BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids,SEVENTEEN, EXO, TWICE, etc. are globally renowned and are the biggest K-pop groups of all time as well as in recent times, ATEEZ is another name that is taken along with these other names.

Since debuting in October 2018, the impact of the group has only soared and risen. They have achieved numerous awards, broken various records, and served the world with impressive music. Hence, it is safe to say that it is indeed the most successful K-pop group coming from a non-renowned company that is not a part of the "Big 4" companies in the current K-pop scene.

Some of the achievements of the group include top 10 streamed K-pop artists according to Billboard, San being named as the tourism ambassador for his hometown, Namhae, MTV and MAMA award winners, collaborating with renowned American group Pentatonix, the first boy group not from the "Big 4," To Surpass 1 Million 1st-Week Sales, and many more.

Though there were some debates circling this revelation, BTS was the first group from a small company to make the company what it is today. However, as the topic concerns the current K-pop scene, BTS is the most successful among all the artists, and hence, ATEEZ can be called safely the most successful group not belonging to the "Big 4."