Stray Kids confirmed to make a November comeback, JYP comments

Stray Kids is all set to make a comeback in November with eight members after nine months. On September 19, industry representatives confirmed that the JYP K-pop boy group is gearing up to release new music. Moreover, JYP Entertainment also issued a statement to share more details regarding the same.

This will mark Stray Kids' first comeback since the release of their full album, ★★★★★ (5-STAR), which was released in June this year. In addition to this, Hyunjin will be a part of this comeback since he was made to halt activities due to the school bullying accusations in February this year.

Luckily, Hyunjin has personally apologised to the victims and has received forgiveness, and hence, he will be a part of the new album.

Stray Kids is preparing for new record, JYP Entertainment gives insight to fans

After an industry representative shared the news, JYP Entertainment decided to surprise the STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) itself by confirming the news.

In an official statement, the agency announced:

“It is true that Stray Kids is currently preparing for their new album, but the schedule has not been decided yet. It will be announced once it is confirmed.”

Although an exact date is yet to be announced, the fans are extremely excited to witness a new concept from the boys. Apart from the release date, fans are looking forward to the promotional schedule, teasers, and, obviously, another thrilling music video.

Their latest album, 5-STAR, is already a hit, becoming their first to spend 15 weeks on the Billboard 200. It is also currently the first best-selling K-pop album of the year in the United States in terms of pure sales. Nevertheless, the upcoming album will be another hit for the God's Menu singers.

Fans are undoubtedly excited to see what the eight-member boy group has to offer them. Previously, the entire fandom got lit with their topline studio album. The fans also got to see them deliver a mesmerizing live performance for S-Class at the VMAs.

During the red carpet at the VMAs 2023, Felix shared how they want to work harder and share their passion and love for music with the fans. Stray Kids stuck to their words, set the stage on fire with their act, and also took home the award for "Best K-pop."

It is okay to say that the fourth-generation K-pop boy group left a mark among the local netizens with their talent and good looks.