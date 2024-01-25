"THIS IS CINEMA": Fans go wild as LE SSERAFIM drops their upcoming third mini-album EASY trailer for the track "Good Bones"

LE SSERAFIM unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming third mini-album EASY on January 26, 2024, KST (January 25 ET). The particular trailer from the album track Good Bones promises to deliver another powerful EP from the HYBE group.

The first trailer's release, in fact, has heightened fans' anticipation by offering a sneak peek at what seems to be an intriguing and much-awaited musical comeback. Thus, fans went to X and lavished praises on the latest trailer drop, with some calling it "CINEMA."

On May 2, 2022, the South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM, signed to Source Music and operated under HYBE, made a big splash by releasing the group's initial extended play, FEARLESS. The group, which consists of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, has a distinctive moniker that is an alliteration of "I'm Fearless" and also alludes to seraphim, a celestial creature.

"LE SSERAFIM ARE IN THEIR VILLAIN ERA": Fans go crazy over the latest trailer of Good Bones and Chaewon debuting pink hair

LE SSERAFIM's Good Bones seems to have apparently taken a leaf from Maggie Smith's famous poem. The poem illustrates how, even though the world isn't always pleasant, one can make it beautiful in their own unique ways. Further, the lyrics of the song attest to several speculations by fans. A fan, @writtebyhuh, quoted a few lines from LE SSERAFIM's trailer for Good Bones, which read:

“The world is fair its ugly to everybody. I realized this all too soon. the pain of facing that truth at backstage after the lights go out. despite it all my ambition and aspirations are unstoppable...”

According to Source Music, the mini-album EASY is developed as a sincere exploration of LE SSERAFIM's imperfections and insecurities that dwell underneath their apparent confidence. This upcoming EP is expected to offer listeners a more intimate grasp of the group's intellectual landscape.

As the final countdown to next month's musical treat by LE SSERAFIM and EASY inches closer, fans are waiting with bated breaths. With the latest trailer release of Good Bones, fans have immediately conjured various theories in their earnest attempt to decode the theme and concept of the upcoming album. FEARNOTs—the official fandom name of LE SSERAFIM fans—theorized that the trailer showed five distinct powers that each of the girls possessed.

Fans speculate that Yunjin has the power of resurrection, as she lifts up a crushed coffee cup and turns it back to its original glory while taking a sip of it. This is followed by Eunchae, who has healing power, while Kazuha is speculated to have the power of thunder or electricity.

On the other hand, Sakura is seen throwing laser beams through her eyes. At the end of the trailer video, Chaewon is seen to have the power of super-jump as she dunks a basketball from miles away with one leap into the air.

Furthermore, fans went berserk to see Chaewon debut her new pink-colored hair, while Kazuha flaunted an electrifying purple hair color, which reminded fans of BTS member Jungkook's purple hair era from Butter. Naturally, fans flocked to Twitter to express their joy over the girl group's upcoming EP, EASY.

Meanwhile, on Weverse, their label Source Music (operated under HYBE Labels), confirmed the announcement and revealed the release date as February 19, 2024 (Monday) at 6 pm (KST). According to the original release, LE SSERAFIM's uncertainties and worries that lie behind their sense of trust are forthrightly presented in the next record, EASY.

The label also urged FEARNOTs to express their affection and encouragement for the record when it comes out next month in the same message. Monday, January 22, is the official pre-order date for the girl group's third mini-album EASY, while the official album release is on February 19, 2024.

