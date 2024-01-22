LE SSERAFIM member Sakura's largest China fan base reported to boycott the band's upcoming min-album release

Le SSERAFIM is set to release their third mini-album, EASY, on February 19, 2024, marking the beginning of their much-anticipated return. The album will officially be released worldwide at 6 pm KST. Sakura Bar, the official account of Sakura's Chinese fan base, announced that they will not be backing Sakura's impending comeback.

The fan base stated on Weibo specifically that Sakura's followers have steadfastly supported the group's album and other endeavors since LE SSERAFIM's debut, even in the face of HYBE/Source Music's constant disappointment and ire. Sakura Bar, despite this, has chosen to exclusively support solo initiatives and Sakura's approaching birthday and will not be buying the upcoming album EASY.

Despite Sakura's China fan base protesting, LE SSERAFIM fans worldwide cheer over the band's return

The mini-album EASY is pitched as a genuine peek into LE SSERAFIM's uncertainties and vulnerabilities that reside behind their seeming confidence, according to Source Music. It is anticipated that this upcoming mini-album will provide audiences with a closer-knit understanding of the group's emotional terrain and a more personal relationship with the musicians.

Fans are looking forward to the musical adventure LE SSERAFIM and EASY are going to take next month as the countdown approaches. However, the largest China fan base of Sakura made their decision known globally. They will not be supporting the forthcoming return of LE SSERAFIM as a result. Rather, they will just provide assistance for Sakura's own initiatives and her approaching birthday.

The fan page wrote on Weibo:

However, fans globally have shown great enthusiasm and excitement over the new album release. SOURCE MUSIC—home of LE SSERAFIM and operated under HYBE—released its promotion timetable on January 22, 2024. Two album trailers will be released on January 26 and 27, respectively, at 12 am KST. The concept photos will be released on January 29, 30, and 31, at 12 am KST.

Followed by Weverse album version photos on February 2, compact version on February 5, and track sampler on February 7, at 12 am KST. The group will release its official tracklist on February 8, highlight medley on February 13, and two MV teasers on February 16 and 18, all at 12 am KST. Furthermore, countdown LIVE will start at February 18 at 5:30 pm KST, and the official album and MV will be released on February 19 at 6 pm KST.

The group has never released a song about insecurity before; all of their previous songs have been about being courageous. For the first time in nine months, the rookie girl group is back in Korea with a new album. Following the release of their second mini album, Antifragile, the group's previous album, Unforgiven, became a million-seller for the second time in a row with sales of over 1.25 million copies.

Additionally, Unforgiven peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, the primary album chart published by Billboard, on May 20, 2023.

LE SSERAFIM will also be performing on April 13 and April 20, 2024, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They are the only K-pop female group and the first fourth-generation girl group participating in Coachella this year.