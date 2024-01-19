On January 17, 2024, LE SSERAFIM arrived at Incheon International Airport, dressed in hoodies, hats, and masks. This attire managed to hide the members' faces and they were also seen helping each other conceal their identities too.

This sighting is particularly important as K-pop groups are known for changing their appearance, particularly their hair when they make a comeback. LE SSERAFIM members changed their hairstyles and colours last year, before their October comeback. Thus, fans are now speculating about a possible comeback based on the group's latest airport fashion choices.

Fans flooded X with tweets expressing joy and excitement, implying that LE SSERAFIM was allegedly preparing for a comeback.

Expand Tweet

"OMG, comeback when?": Fans suspect a possible comeback from LE SSERAFIM

As soon as the video of LE SSERAFIM, covered from head to toe, hit the internet, many speculated about the girl group's new look for their upcoming comeback. Fans, as usual, have proposed a theory.

Many Fearnots believe that the girl group has dyed their hair for a comeback, and the record label has forbidden them from disclosing it before making an official announcement. Others believe they have changed their hair colours in preparation for their Coachella performance in April.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The girl group, who returned with a comeback single Perfect Night, was extremely careful as they walked past fans and paparazzi. There was not a single strand of hair visible.

Fans and reporters called out the members' names and asked them to show a heart sign if they got it right. It was entertaining for journalists and LE SSERAFIM to play a who-is-who game on their way out.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After two consecutive comebacks last year, 2023 has been a productive year for LE SSERAFIM

With their first-ever Asia tour, Flame Rises, in 2023, LE SSERAFIM, despite having a rough beginning to their career in 2022, managed to taste success. This year was no less when it came to rumours and scandals. Kim Chaewon was involved in a drug scandal and the label representing the group stood with their artist and denied all allegations, which in the end turned out to be rumours.

Expand Tweet

LE SSERAFIM, despite all the ups and downs, was able to sell 2 million copies of their albums domestically, which is considered a tremendous achievement for a female group that is relatively new to the music industry. In May and October, respectively, LE SSERAFIM made two triumphant returns.

Along with ATEEZ, The Rose, and DJ Peggy Gou, the up-and-coming girl group will play at Coachella. The announcement that LE SSERAFIM has been selected to play at the Global Spin Live Grammy 2023 was made in October - the group performed Perfect Night, their comeback single, and stunned their fans.