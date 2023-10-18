Le Sserafim members’ hair transformations for their October 2023 comeback, explored

Le Sserafim is making a comeback in October 2023 with their new digital single, Perfect Night. The concept for this comeback is described as "glow in the perfect night". The single will be the group's first English-language release. According to an announcement on Weverse, the track is about "an energetic message that even a not-so-perfect day can be fun when you spend it with your crew."

The release date for the single is October 27, 2023, at 1 pm KST.

In the runup to the release, Le Sserafim has shared the first look of Perfect Night via their official Instagram account. The concept photos for the same show the members with new hairstyles for the song.

Blonde, brown, and more: Le Sserafim members flaunt new hairstyles for their comeback, Perfect Night

1) Eunchae

Hong Eunchae is the youngest member of Le Sserafim. She is known for her adorable and playful personality and has surprised fans with different hairstyles over the years. Back in September 2022, Eunchae sported bangs that framed her face, making her look adorable.

Now in 2023, for the new digital single, Perfect Night, Eunchae seems to have opted for a full blonde look. She kept the look basic by having her stylist add a lot of ash hues. It's also not too cool-toned, making it the ideal color for the idol.

2) Kazuha

Le Sserafim's Kazuha is a Japanese singer-songwriter, rapper, and ballerina. She is a trained ballet dancer who was part of the Bolshoi Academy and the Royal Ballet School, making her the only member of the group who has ballet experience. In general, she has not experimented a lot with her look when it comes to new hairstyles.

In May 2023, Kazuha went viral for her new blue hairstyle, with fans praising her for her bold and unique look. While that turned out to be a wig, this time, for their upcoming song, the Le Sserafim member has changed her hair color to a deep chocolate brown, which complements the warm tones of her complexion.

3) Yunjin

Yunjin is a talented singer-songwriter and Le Sserafim member known for her unique nickname and co-writing skills. She is known to be fond of her nickname "Kirin-chan," a moniker which she has earned because many believe that she looks like a newborn giraffe when she's dancing, as per Kpop Profiles.

When it comes to fashion, Yunjin has previously mentioned that she likes everything to be natural and is not a fan of adhering to one style. But it looks like Yunjin is in the mood for some change, and her new hair color in a bright shade of orange is the evidence of that.

4) Chaewon

Chaewon in the shade of brown hair (Image via @_chaechae_1/Instagram)

Le Sserafim's Chaewon is known for her chic and sophisticated look, and she surprised fans with a short hair transformation as seen via concept image posters released in April 2022 for Fearless.

This time, however, Chaewon has opted for a caramel shade of brown. The overall brown shade of her hair perfectly complements her complexion, with the bangs heightening her overall charm.

5) Sakura

Le Sserafim's Sakura is known for her charming personality, unique voice, and stunning visuals. She is also a former member of the project girl group IZ*ONE and the Japanese idol girl groups HKT48 and AKB48. Sakura is known for easily pulling off any hairstyle and hair color.

She has shown off some dramatic hair transformations over the years, including different hair colors and styles. Recently, she seems to have opted for a silvery navy blue shade for her hair. The deep blue gradually lightens to a silvery gray and the ashy tones go wonderfully with Sakura's colder skin tones.

In the new digital single Perfect Night, fans will be able to witness their favorite K-pop idols in stunning new hairstyles. Keep an eye on the official page of Le Sserafim on October 27 to catch the official release of the new song.