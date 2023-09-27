"THEY MIGHT COLLAB": LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin and Laufey's social media interaction sparks collaboration rumors online

On September 24, 2023, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin was seen interacting with fans on the South Korean social media platform Weverse. She left a comment in response to a user's request to cover a song by Icelandic singer Laufey, stating:

"Omg, I would love to."

Soon after, this Weverse post went viral on social media, and Laufey herself retweeted it, expressing her appreciation for the LE SSERAFIM member's desire to cover one of her songs. Laufey tweeted, asking:

"Wait, what is happening?"

Expand Tweet

In response, LE SSERAFIM used her official group's ID and replied, saying:

"Hi, I'm Yunjin. I love you, I love you, I love you."

Following her retweet, the Icelandic singer replied to the idol by saying:

"Yunjin, hi! I love you too. Let's sing together sometime."

Expand Tweet

Soon, the interaction between the two sparked collaboration rumors on social media, with fans eagerly hoping that the two would soon work on something together.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't wait for Yunjin and Laufey to collaborate following recent interaction

As the interaction between LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and Laufey broke the internet, fans, who are devoted followers of both these talented artists, couldn't believe that their two favorites were interacting out of the blue and began clamoring for a collaboration. Many also expressed their desire for a jazz-R&B duet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those unfamiliar, Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey rose to stardom and began receiving recognition in the 2020s. She describes her style of music as a blend of jazz-pop and bedroom pop. The singer made her debut in 2020 and released her first single, Street by Street, gaining momentum. She has recently released her new track, Bewitched, which fans are loving immensely

Meanwhile, the Korean-American singer and songwriter, Yunjin, is a member of the influential K-pop group LE SSERAFIM. The group debuted under HYBE in 2022. The idol has released four singles, including Blessing in Disguise, Raise Your Glass, Love You Twice, and I ≠ Doll.

During her recent interaction on WeVerse, the Love You Twice singer responded to a fan's hilarious comment on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where one fan/user wrote:

"How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?"

In response, the idol said, "Not a lot."

Expand Tweet

Fans find her replies and interactions funny and entertaining on the aforementioned social media platform and would love to see more of it in the future.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM recently released their studio album UNFORGIVEN in 2023.