"12 years age gap": BTS' j-hope reaction to his age difference with LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae sends Twitter into a meltdown 

On April 8, 2023, LE SSEERAFIM shared behind-the-scenes videos of BTS members j-hope and Jimin filming the TikTok challenge video for their latest solo single along with members of the group including Eunchae, Sakura, and Kazuha. Needless to say, their interactions became viral on social media.

While Jimin filmed the TikTok challenge video with Sakura and Kazuha on the song Like Crazy, j-hope filmed the TikTok challenge video for his latest solo single, On the street, his gift to ARMYs ahead of his enlistment in mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, after watching the behind-the-scenes video of the TikTok challenge video, fans got to see the interaction between j-hope and Eunchae. Upon finding out that he's 12 years older than Eunchae, j-hope was seen surprised, leading netizens to pick up on the reaction and post it on social media.

Fans can't stop talking about j-hope's reaction after realizing his age gap with LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae

In the video, j-hope appears at ease, whereas LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae seems somewhat serious. After two takes and concluding the challenge video on a treadmill, the two interacted with each other. This is when the former found out that Eunchae was born in 2006, something that left him amused and surprised.

The duo then posed for a picture and the BTS member asked her if she must be occupied with a lot of stuff as she's the MC of the Music bank. He also thanked her for taking out time to shoot the challenge video with him.

He took his leave after stating that he is always supportive of LE SSERAFIM and encourages them. Eunchae further stated that it was an honor to film a TikTok challenge video with her senior in the K-pop industry, adding that she learned a lot from the experience.

Fans on Twitter could not stop talking about the adorable interaction between the two.

katy the LE SSERAFIM archive @notfearlesslol day 21 of waiting for a ot6 le sserafim update: today they released a behind of filming tiktoks with bts on yt. especially eunchae with jhope was very wholesome! #LE_SSERAFIM day 21 of waiting for a ot6 le sserafim update: today they released a behind of filming tiktoks with bts on yt. especially eunchae with jhope was very wholesome! #LE_SSERAFIM https://t.co/ibXlHZD8Ij

ًciara ⋆ @stillwuguk hobi going "i'd go with whatever eunchae likes, if she wants to film one more, im down" also when he finds out the age gap of 12 years between them?? to ending it with “we’re rooting for u, always” the entire thing is so wholesome and sweet hobi going "i'd go with whatever eunchae likes, if she wants to film one more, im down" also when he finds out the age gap of 12 years between them?? to ending it with “we’re rooting for u, always” the entire thing is so wholesome and sweet

Ava⁷ IS SEEING YOONGI IN 34 DAYS ☺️ @cutie_avie143 Hobi going wow at the 12 year age gap between him an eunchae makes me laugh and cry because im only 2 years older than her Hobi going wow at the 12 year age gap between him an eunchae makes me laugh and cry because im only 2 years older than her 😭😭😭😭

Mary @army7xbts 🐿 You were born in 2006, right?

🐿 Wow you're 12 years younger than me... There's a 12 year age gap between us.. 🐿 You were born in 2006, right?🐿 Wow you're 12 years younger than me... There's a 12 year age gap between us.. https://t.co/z3E6cZdaSm

The Hobi Lab @thehobilab

Hobi being the kind and considerate sunbaenim without acting shy or awkward around his female hoobae. Not only did #jhope wish Eunchae well on her Music Bank MC stint, he let @le_sserafim 's maknae choose which take to upload for their #on_the_street challenge, too.Hobi being the kind and considerate sunbaenim without acting shy or awkward around his female hoobae. Not only did #jhope wish Eunchae well on her Music Bank MC stint, he let @le_sserafim's maknae choose which take to upload for their #on_the_street challenge, too.Hobi being the kind and considerate sunbaenim without acting shy or awkward around his female hoobae. https://t.co/8VbRPiE9IJ

chin ᵕ̈ @slayzuha eunchae dead serious monitoring while jhope at the back: 🙂 eunchae dead serious monitoring while jhope at the back: 🙂😃😄 https://t.co/xSXwbhrVYY

TAM⁷🌿 🤹‍♂️D_DAY @seoulbondedsoul



He’s a perfectionist himself that’s why he appreciates people with the same work ethic



#LESSERAFIM #jhope_onthestreet "i'd go with whatever eunchae likes,if she wants film one more, im down" so they filmed another takeHe’s a perfectionist himself that’s why he appreciates people with the same work ethic "i'd go with whatever eunchae likes,if she wants film one more, im down" so they filmed another take He’s a perfectionist himself that’s why he appreciates people with the same work ethic#LESSERAFIM #jhope_onthestreet https://t.co/dRxsL1C9wA

The behind-the-scenes video also showcased Jimin conlcuding filming the challenge for his single Like Crazy alongside Sakura and Kazuha. Their interaction also delighted fans as both the members of the different groups continued to bow to each other as a mark of respect.

Many also loved it when Sakura and Kazuha politely asked Jimin to do a TikTok challenge video with them as they were making their comeback in May.

joe #UNFORGIVEN @elsserafim sakura and kazuha cutely asking jimin if they can film a tiktok challenge with jimin too on le sserafim's comeback in may 1 sakura and kazuha cutely asking jimin if they can film a tiktok challenge with jimin too on le sserafim's comeback in may 1 😭💗 https://t.co/zP7KUFCzcB

More about BTS member j-hope and LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae

The BTS member released his first ever solo album Jack In The Box in 2022. He also recently revealed his short haircut for his upcoming mandatory military service on Weverse Live, where he was seen interacting with fans alongside fellow BTS members including Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook. He is the next member of BTS to enlist in the military after Jin.

LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae is part of a five-member girl group under HYBE and Source Music label. She is the main vocalist, lead dancer, and the youngest member of the group. She has been credited with singles like FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and other songs. LE SSERAFIM is set to make their comeback in May with a full-length album, titled UNFORGIVEN.

