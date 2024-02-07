"Keep your thoughts to yourself": LE SSERAFIM's latest merch photoshoot featuring a Black model invites racist comments on group's Instagram posts

LE SSERAFIM unveiled two brand-new, unique apparel and merchandise lines: LE SSERAFIM X Peaches Collab Merch and LE SSERAFIM Brand Merch on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The most recent pictures posted on the group's Instagram included several models showcasing the merchandise pieces in glamorous photoshoots.

Even though the new items were highly anticipated by many fans due to being associated with the K-pop girl group, the official images that were released sparked a diverse array of reactions in the Instagram comment section.

Many of the comments were blatantly bigoted and racist. These sparked a storm of other offensive remarks, prompting many netizens to point out the racist overtones.

"The comments are so disgusting": Fans defend LE SSERAFIM's latest merch posts displaying a Black model

For the brands' recent photoshoot, three models were hired, as opposed to the members themselves marketing the items. Of the three, a black model's images were prominently shared on the K-pop group's Instagram account.

Some LE SSERAFIM fans, however, were caught off guard by the black model. They left racist comments under the posts and used the hashtag #keepkpopkorea, prompting several other fans to call them out.

Netizens were first worried when the model's image surfaced, as many suspected that LE SSERAFIM had engaged in "blackface," given that the model's back photo was the first to be released. They had not anticipated seeing a non-member in their feed.

"Blackface" is a technique of non-Black entertainers portraying caricatures of black people in theater or showbiz by wearing black theatrical cosmetics or using burned cork to paint their faces and bodies black.

Many came in defense of both the model and LE SSERAFIM and criticized the individuals who left racist remarks.

Titled LE SSERAFIM Brand Merch, the first collection includes sporty and edgy items, ranging from clothing to tote bags, that perfectly embody the group's aesthetic. Other items, such as crop tops, bralettes, and undergarments with the "IM FEARLESS" emblem of the group, will also be sold.

The merch line also includes varsity jackets, a graphic t-shirt with a picture of the bandmates, and hoodies with the unique LE SSERAFIM X Peaches emblem.

The rookie group from Source Music (operated under HYBE) is set to release their third comeback mini-album, EASY, on February 19, 2024.