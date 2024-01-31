“Global IT girl strikes again”: Fans react to BLACKPINK Jennie’s viral poster getting covered as streets get reportedly grappled with traffic jams

A quirky and amusing incident involving BLACKPINK's Jennie has surfaced online. On the last day of January 2024, an unusual piece of news circulated on various social media platforms concerning placing the star's posters on the walls of Shanghai, China. The unexpected twist to the story emerged as people in China began treating these posters as tourist attractions, capturing photographs with them.

Consequently, the affected areas experienced significant crowding as numerous individuals gathered to snap pictures with the posters, leading to chaos in the middle of the streets. The streets not only suffered manual herd but also caused a disturbance in the area's traffic conditions. Fans shared accounts of this on social media, highlighting the overwhelming response.

The fervor reached such heights that local authorities had to take action, covering every wall displaying Jennie's posters. Beyond the playfulness of the incident, it reflected the immense popularity of the BLACKPINK star, demonstrating how even her posters can become cherished treasures for fans.

"Jennie's poster has become a check-in location in Shanghai," the BLACKPINK star's posters cause a ruckus on roads

Over the past year, Jennie of BLACKPINK has significantly expanded her modeling portfolio, collaborating with numerous luxury brands more than ever in her career. She has ascended to the role of a global ambassador for renowned brands such as Chanel, Calvin Klein, Jacquemus, HERA Beauty, and more.

The extensive efforts made by these brands to enlist the "Oddatelier" CEO as the face of their products emphasize the star's global influence and the substantial value attached to her name and image. A peculiar incident unfolded in Shanghai recently, where multiple posters featuring the BLACKPINK star adorned the city walls.

These walls quickly became popular spots among locals who recognized the star, leading them to gather to take pictures with these posters. However, some residents unfamiliar with Jennie lodged complaints with the authorities due to the resulting congestion caused by the crowds. Within a few days, the government took action, covering the walls to ensure no posters were visible.

The fact that these posters garnered attention to the extent that government authorities felt compelled to intervene reflects an achievement for the global star. Such treatment in a foreign country speaks volumes about Jennie's significance in K-pop and on the world stage.

Fans, both from China and those visiting Shanghai during this period took to Twitter to share updates on the situation:

Fellow fans commented on the phenomenon, noting that people taking pictures with the posters dressed in branded clothes, presenting themselves as models. This phenomenon, which can easily be called "the Jennie impact," illustrates how people gathered to click pictures, even with images of the star.

It was reported that the gathering not only inconvenienced locals but also caused traffic problems, necessitating the covering of the posters. This incident is a loud cry of the BLACKPINK star's influence, heightening excitement among fans for her upcoming solo album release.