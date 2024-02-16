“BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER“: Fans react to BTS’ Jungkook mentioning his group members in a heartfelt answer during Calvin Klein interview

BTS members have never shied away from appreciating and mentioning each other any chance they get. One such incident unfolded when Jungkook shared his thoughts in an interview. His recent Calvin Klein campaign has garnered significant internet attention over the past few days. After his official photos and videos from this campaign, an interview was also released on YouTube via Access Hollywood.

During the interview, Jungkook answered questions in his usual manner, but one question resonated deeply with the ARMYs. Comparing a moment with his bandmates to the magic of a movie showcased their deep respect and affection for each other. Many fans expressed appreciation for Jungkook's heartfelt response during the interview.

Expand Tweet

"It always comes back to the 7," Jungkook makes fans emotional

Jungkook's latest campaign for Calvin Klein has garnered significant attention and reached audiences worldwide. Initial campaign teasers were unveiled on February 14, 2024, but the official release, featuring photos and videos, occurred on February 16.

What set this campaign apart was the location of the idol's shoot, the iconic Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Reports revealed that Calvin Klein shelled out a staggering $10 million to shut down the terminal for a few hours solely for this particular shoot.

The campaign garnered attention for showcasing the BTS star in a strikingly edgy and ripped look. For the first time, fans saw Jungkook flaunting a clearly well-defined six-pack, sending the internet into a frenzy.

In addition to the visual content, Calvin Klein released a brief candid interview with Jungkook on Access Hollywood's YouTube channel. Despite the interview primarily consisting of questions on lighter topics, one response unexpectedly moved fans to tears. When asked,

"When was the last time, in your real life, that you felt like you were in a movie?"

To which he answered,

"For me, when I was on stage with my members. at that time, I thought it really felt like a movie."

Jungkook's heartfelt answer deeply touched the fans. He expressed that performing on stage with his fellow BTS members made him feel like he was in a movie. The star's acknowledgment of his bandmates, even in an individual brand endorsement, made fans emotional, showcasing his humility and gratitude despite his ever-rising global popularity.

Moreover, the GOLDEN artist's response hinted at his longing for his bandmates and his desire to reunite. Fans flooded social media with comments expressing their longing for all BTS members to be together again, emphasizing the strong admiration shared by the group members.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the interview, the BTS member also revealed insights into his shoot day, describing himself as channeling a rockstar or villain. He expressed his fondness for the outfit he wore during the shoot, a black shirt, blue denim jeans, and black leather boots, highlighting it as his favorite among the various looks he donned that day.

In a playful moment, he responded to a question about his preference between boxers and briefs, humorously stating that he prefers whatever fits snugly against his skin.

Many fans interpreted the idol's response during the interview as a symbol of the enduring bond shared by the members of BTS as they journeyed together to success over the years.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE